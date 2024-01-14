Fans react to the return of Holly Willoughby on ITV’s Dancing On Ice

Holly Willoughby made her return to television tonight as she returned as host of Dancing On Ice.

The 42-year-old presenter was joined by co-host Stephen Mulhern who was recently announced as Philip Schofield’s replacement.

The former This Morning presenter had been absent from TV screens since she dramatically quit the show in October, after a plot to kidnap and murder her was exposed.

The hit ITV show returned to screens on Sunday, January 14 at 6:30pm on ITV1 and Virgin Media and saw a host of celebrities, including Amber Davies, Made In Chelsea star Miles Nazaire and former soap star Ryan Thomas, take to the ice rink.

Fans have now taken to X to give their thoughts on Holly’s return, with many welcoming back the presenter.

One fan wrote: “Holly Willoughby back where she belongs #DancingOnIce”

Another penned: “Holly Willoughby is looking SENSATIONAL #DancingOnIce”

While a third said: “Good to see Holly back looking fabulous.”

I am really glad to see Holly back on our TV. She’s been through so much, it takes guts. A true inspiration.#dancingonice. — Boris Nose (@Borisnose2) January 14, 2024

Since her ordeal, Holly had been holed up at the home she shares with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children – Harry, 14, Belle, 12, and eight-year-old Chester.

In November, Gavin Plumb pleaded not guilty to charges relating to an alleged plot to kidnap and murder Holly.

The 36-year-old man was arrested by police in October, who allegedly found “sinister messages” threatening to kidnap and “seriously harm” the TV presenter.

The security guard appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court in October and was accused of multiple offences – including soliciting to commit murder and incitement to commit kidnap.

Mr. Plumb was accused of allegedly contacting a ‘hitman’ in the US in order to carry out his plan against the British presenter. He was also found in possession of dangerous weapons and had made a “restraint kit”.

Judge Mary Loram KC set a trial date of June 24th, 2024, and remanded Mr Plumb in custody.

According to reports, Holly agreed to return to Dancing On Ice after a secret meeting with Stephen at her home before Christmas.

Holly and Stephen go way back, as they hosted ITV children’s show Ministry Of Mayhem, which was later named Holly And Stephen’s Saturday Shakedown, in the early 2000s.

A source told MailOnline: “Holly didn’t go out in public until last week so it was impossible to meet with anyone unless they went to her. She has been terrified.”

“So Stephen went round to see her where they talked it all through. She then started to veer towards doing the show. Stephen is so excited.”

“They pretty much started together so it is really quite special that two decades later he is at Holly’s side after what has been such a difficult time.”

The pair briefly hosted Dancing On Ice together in 2022 when Stephen stood in for Phillip Schofield, after he contracted Covid-19.

It’s understood Holly has been offered heightened security on set, and insiders have claimed she’s signed a one-year rolling contract – giving her the option to step back next year.