Fans react to the much-anticipated return of Bridgerton

The second season of Bridgerton has finally premiered on Netflix.
Set in 19th century London, the series follows eight close-knit siblings of the powerful Bridgerton family, as they attempt to find love.
The new season follows Anthony Bridgerton (played by Jonathan Bailey), as he sets out to find a wife.
The season two synopsis reads: “Driven by his duty to uphold the family name, Anthony’s search for a debutante who meets his impossible standards seems ill-fated until Kate (Simone Ashley) and her younger sister Edwina (Charithra Chandran) Sharma arrive from India.”
“When Anthony begins to court Edwina, Kate discovers the true nature of his intentions – a true love match is not high on his priority list – and decides to do everything in her power to stop the union.”
“But in doing so, Kate and Anthony verbal sparring matches only bring them close together, complicating matters on both sides.”
“Across Grosvenor Square, the Featheringtons must welcome the newest heir to their estate while Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) continues to navigate the ton whilst keeping her deepest secret from the people close to her.”
It’s only been a few hours since the new season dropped on Netflix, and fans are already going crazy over it on Twitter.
Take a look at some of our favourite reactions below:
the jonas brothers if they were living in the late 1800: pic.twitter.com/A0nMhNQNet
— alec (@TanoAlessio) March 24, 2022
“Kate is, just quietly, the best female character in the Bridgerton literary universe” #Bridgerton pic.twitter.com/E2taRtXn21
— Neena 👸🏾🐝 (@NeenaQueen20) March 25, 2022
me clocking out from work tomorrow at exactly 5:00pm to go watch bridgerton s2 pic.twitter.com/BBR4QNKQhN
— 𝐦𝐞𝐠𝐚𝐧 (@meginthemargin) March 24, 2022
forgive me for being a simp but Anthony bridgerton this season-#bridgertonseason2 pic.twitter.com/8bImsPCcVj
— diane (@dayasb0obs) March 25, 2022
“You’ve sworn off women, then?”
“Well, for the time being.”
“I am a woman.”
“You are Pen. You do not count. You are my friend.”
STAB US, COLIN. IT’LL HURT LESS.#Bridgerton #BridgertonSpoilers pic.twitter.com/ZMnoPdy80D
— syie (@fluffho) March 25, 2022
Not Cressida out here talking shit when this her second year in a row & she’s still unmarried? Like girl… Daphne handed you the prince on a platter and he STILL didn’t choose you. Get over it😭😭😭 #Bridgerton pic.twitter.com/89LfJdBQ0t
— Sansa Stark Apologist👑😌 (@NaseemaVeasey) March 25, 2022
my serotonin levels spike whenever kate and anthony bicker and insult each other #Bridgerton #bridgertonseason2 pic.twitter.com/Sj7tAqgaxk
— ❁ (@peetapcrker) March 25, 2022
How am I supposed to enjoy bridgerton now without Simon 😕
I want to cry 😢#bridgertonseason2 pic.twitter.com/zMGumwrApz
— Anita 𓃵 (@chefAmah) March 24, 2022
A guide for how to get rid of unwanted men: by Eloise Bridgerton #Bridgerton #bridgertonnetflix #bridgertonseason2 pic.twitter.com/47D6PpDLvR
— ☾ DEC ☾ WATCHING BRIDGERTON S2E2 (@lovejoylocket) March 25, 2022
"I thought you ladies were taught to dance."
"And I thought you gentlemen capable of worthwhile conversation. How sad both of our hopes were dashed."
Oh, how I've missed Bridgertons' bickering! 🥹🥹🥹#Bridgerton #BridgertonSpoilers pic.twitter.com/Tmj4nEpkFS
— syie (@fluffho) March 25, 2022