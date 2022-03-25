Fans react to the much-anticipated return of Bridgerton

The second season of Bridgerton has finally premiered on Netflix.

Set in 19th century London, the series follows eight close-knit siblings of the powerful Bridgerton family, as they attempt to find love.

The new season follows Anthony Bridgerton (played by Jonathan Bailey), as he sets out to find a wife.

The season two synopsis reads: “Driven by his duty to uphold the family name, Anthony’s search for a debutante who meets his impossible standards seems ill-fated until Kate (Simone Ashley) and her younger sister Edwina (Charithra Chandran) Sharma arrive from India.”

“When Anthony begins to court Edwina, Kate discovers the true nature of his intentions – a true love match is not high on his priority list – and decides to do everything in her power to stop the union.”

“But in doing so, Kate and Anthony verbal sparring matches only bring them close together, complicating matters on both sides.”

“Across Grosvenor Square, the Featheringtons must welcome the newest heir to their estate while Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) continues to navigate the ton whilst keeping her deepest secret from the people close to her.”

It’s only been a few hours since the new season dropped on Netflix, and fans are already going crazy over it on Twitter.

Take a look at some of our favourite reactions below:

the jonas brothers if they were living in the late 1800: pic.twitter.com/A0nMhNQNet — alec (@TanoAlessio) March 24, 2022