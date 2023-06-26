Fans react to ‘the most awkward moment in Love Island history’

Love Island fans are reacting to “the most awkward moment” in the show’s history.

On Monday night, Zachariah Noble told Mitchel Taylor that he was hoping to secure a kiss with bombshell Kady McDermott – who he has been coupled up with since Friday.

Later in the show, Zach took Kady up to the terrace, where he made his move on her.

However, Kady awkwardly pulled away from Zach as he leaned in to kiss her, and said: “Woah woah woah, what?”

Zach said: “I want to kiss you,” and Kady asked: “You want a kiss? Let’s wait.”

When Zach asked why, Kady explained: “I feel like I’ve only been in, like, three days. And for me, like, I know it’s not a big deal but like, to kiss someone… I want to be, like, 100%.”

Taking to Twitter to react to the scene, one fan tweeted: “Oh my god that was the most awkward thing I have ever watched on Love Island and I watched Hugo, Alex and Farmer Will.”

Another wrote: “NAH THIS IS THE MOST AWKWARD THING.”

Check out more reactions below:

Oh my god that was the most awkward thing I have ever watched on Love Island and I watched Hugo, Alex and Farmer Will #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/akfEVOTYHX — Loli (@LoliJs97) June 26, 2023

That was THE most awkward moment, Kady leaaaaned away more than Terror Squad. Molly is at home beaming #LoveIsland — Jode ✨ (@jodiekate_96) June 26, 2023

Oh fuck that was the most awkward thing! The second hand embarrassment is real #LoveIsland — Joel Lambert (@Joellambert) June 26, 2023