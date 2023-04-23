Fans react to rumours Taylor Swift is ‘newly dating’ a popular Formula 1 driver

Fans are going wild over fresh speculation Taylor Swift is newly dating Formula One driver Fernando Alonso.

The singer, 33, who recently split from actor Joe Alwyn, was linked to the 41-year-old after celebrity gossip page DeuxMoi shared an unverified tip that they’re seeing each other.

The tipster wrote: “A couple of Spanish magazines have been posting about TS and Spanish F1 driver Fernando Alonso.”

“According to them the couple has been seeing each other for a week now. Nothing serious tho since they are both recently single,” they added.

While the rumour is yet to be confirmed, fans have been going crazy over Taylor and Fernando as a potential couple on social media.

One surprised fan tweeted: “I never thought i’d see the day that taylor swift and fernando alonso were rumored to be dating.”

Another commented: “I know we’re all laughing at the taylor swift and fernando alonso rumours but what if…?”

my honest reaction to seeing the taylor swift fernando alonso rumors pic.twitter.com/RcYfbr9IA0 — vaanya ✩ (@sanktavaanya) April 21, 2023

alonso/taylor is still the WILDEST rumour to me like no other rumour ever gagged me but oooh this onepic.twitter.com/qPuC9ifFtg — ❨smae (@B4RC3LONA) April 23, 2023

i go away for one week and there’s a rumor that taylor swift AND FERNANDO ALONSO are dating??? pic.twitter.com/W9qnZQpejd — im here for the cult stuff (@jadethirlsdance) April 23, 2023

omg fernando alonso and taylor swift spotted together pic.twitter.com/u1UxUF1hTF — َ (@eveIynfilms) April 21, 2023

i know we’re all laughing at the taylor swift and fernando alonso rumours but what if…? pic.twitter.com/o81QMSCd4o — linda (@formulalinds) April 21, 2023

The height difference between Fernando Alonso and Taylor Swift when they pull up to paddock pic.twitter.com/4zlLaCrHK5 — ahmed baokbah 🇸🇦🏎✈️ (@ahmed_baokbah) April 20, 2023

Both stars are newly single, after Taylor split from her boyfriend of six years Joe Alwyn, and Fernando recently announced his breakup from Andrea Schlager.

The Aston Martin driver, who appears in Netflix’s Drive to Survive series, shared the news on his Instagram Story earlier this month.

After claiming a podium at the Australian Grand Prix, the two-time F1 champion shared a photo of him and Andrea alongside an emotional statement.

“We wanted to tell you that our relationship as a couple ended,” the message read.

“We have been lucky enough to share a fantastic time together, and it will continue to be so, but on a different form of affection.”

“As you have probably seen, we have continued working on and off track on various projects together also during this time, and we will keep doing so with deep love and respect for each other.”

“We thought it is appropriate to share this as you have all been very supportive. Thanks for that. Love Fer & Andrea.”

Andrea is a well-known F1 journalist and TV presenter, who met Alonso while working on the paddock.

The Spaniard is currently enjoying a very successful start to the new F1 season with Aston Martin, following his departure from Alpine.

His decision to leave Alpine was documented in the latest season of Formula 1: Drive to Survive, which hit Netflix in February.

The popular series takes fans behind the scenes of F1 racing, to witness first-hand how the drivers and teams prepare to battle it out for the world championship.

Drive to Survive has become a huge attraction in recent years, which has increased the popularity of Formula 1 as a sport.

The Taylor/Fernando rumours come amid speculation Joe Alwyn has moved on from the pop singer with a Scottish actress, after she posted a photo of him on social media…

