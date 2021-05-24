Fans react to photos of Rita Ora and Taika Waititi cosying up to American actress

"This definitely wasn’t on my 2021 bingo card..."

Fans react to photos of Rita Ora and Taika Waititi cosying up...

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi have been spotted cosying up to an American actress.

The singer and the director sparked romance rumours last month, after Rita shared a cosy photo of the pair on Instagram.

In photos published by MailOnline, the couple appeared to confirm their romance as they kissed while on an outdoor lunch date in Sydney on Sunday.

Rita and Taika were joined by Tessa Thompson for the occasion, who they wrapped their arms around and kissed on the cheek.

Taika is in Australia to direct the latest film in the Thor franchise, which Tessa has previously starred in as the character Valkyrie.

Fans took to Twitter to react to the photos, with one tweeting: “is there room for another in this rita ora, taika waititi, tessa thompson thing? asking for a friend (myself)”.

Another wrote: “pictures emerging of a three way kiss between taika waititi, tessa thompson and rita ora definitely wasn’t on my 2021 bingo card wtf.”

A third penned: “Hi, whatever is happening between Taika Watiti, Tessa Thompson, and Rita Ora is all I want to talk about today. Thank you.”

is there room for another in this rita ora, taika waititi, tessa thompson thing? asking for a friend (myself) pic.twitter.com/iyZGQb9KoF — Sophieeee (@iamsophiedawson) May 23, 2021

Are Rita Ora and Taika Waititi in an open relationship with Tessa Thompson? pic.twitter.com/SmxqwXN2lm — CarineK 's version. 💛 (@CarineK) May 23, 2021

what-taika waititi, tessa thompson and rita ora THEY- pic.twitter.com/6orAS4gpra — ‎४ maddie | loki’s personal tiddie kisser (real) (@moonshinecas) May 23, 2021

rita ora being in a poly relationship with taika waititi and tessa thompson wasn’t on my 2021 bingo card but here we are — dia (@SCOTTH0PE) May 23, 2021

rita ora/tessa thompson/taika waititi in 2021 was in fact NOT a plot twist I expected pic.twitter.com/a550FfauOE — Kay Taylor Rea (@kaytaylorrea) May 23, 2021

Hi, whatever is happening between Taika Watiti, Tessa Thompson, and Rita Ora is all I want to talk about today. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/PYpkd5bgki — Everyone's Business (But Mine) Podcast (@EBBMpodcast) May 23, 2021

pictures emerging of a three way kiss between taika waititi, tessa thompson and rita ora definitely wasn’t on my 2021 bingo card wtf pic.twitter.com/Ap1WFC7V55 — paulˣ (@paulswhtn) May 23, 2021

Prior to her rumoured romance with Taiki, Rita split from her French director beau Romain Gavras late last year.

Taiki married his wife Chelsea Winstanley back in 2011, who he reportedly split from in March last year.

The couple share two daughters – Te Hinekāhu (7) and Matewa Kiritapu (4).