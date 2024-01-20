Fans left fuming over Noah Kahan’s huge marketing error

Fans have reacted to singer Noah Kahan’s huge marketing error.

The singer who is set to perform in Dublin next month has gotten himself into some hot water with fans.

In an Instagram post announcing new tour patches as part of the merch available at his concerts, eagle-eyed fans spotted “Dublin, UK” patches for sale as opposed to the correct “Dublin, Ireland.”

In the post, Noah wrote: “I’m excited to introduce Tour Patches! So many of you have told me you’ve been to multiple shows of mine, which is incredible. I wanted to launch this patch program to offer a unique keepsake for every show.”

The patch for his Irish tour horrified fans as it displayed the incorrect country alongside the capital city.

Many fans commented on the post to inform the singer of his offensive mistake.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Noah Kahan (@noahkahanmusic)

One Instagram follower wrote: “DUBLIN , UK ? CANCELLED.”

Another coemmented: “fix the dublin one people didn’t die for a design company to call us the uk😍😍” A third wrote: “Man I love you, but read up on Irish History 🙃 Dublin ain’t in the UK”

Irish influencer, Protein Bor Papi poked fun at the situation in a satirical video posted on TikTok.

The TikToker posted a video of him singing along to Noah Kahan then seeing the marketing error on Instagram and blasting Come Out Ye Black and Tans instead.

He captioned the video: “Woke up to Noah Kahan trying to revoke our independence.”

Once notified of the mistake, Noah took to TikTok to profusely apologise for his and his team’s error.

In his apology, he wrote: “Last story posted with a ridiculous sound my b… TO ALL MY IRISH FANS: I am terribly sorry about the mistake which you have every right to be offended by!”

“I did not make the patches and didn’t do my due diligence of checking them thoroughly before they were released on socials.”

He continued: “I’ve notified my team of the mistake and it should be fixed now! So much love for you all, I’ll see you all in February.”

Noah is set to perform in the 3arena at 18:30 on the 8th of February.