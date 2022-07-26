Fans react to ‘lick gate’ on Love Island as Gemma and Luca clash over sexy challenge

Gemma and Luca hit a bump in their romance during tonight’s episode of Love Island.

On Tuesday night’s show, the Islanders took part in a Mile High-themed challenge, which saw the girls dress up as Cabin Crew members.

The girls went all out for the raunchy challenge, as they gave the boys a sexy safety briefing before joining their chosen passenger for a private Mile High Club moment.

During Gemma’s turn, the 19-year-old didn’t hold back as she licked several of the boys, which clearly bothered Luca.

After the challenge, Ekin-Su said to Gemma: “Was it me or was I seeing that Luca was being a bit weird? Like when you were doing your challenge?”

Gemma replied: “It’s really not that deep but if he’s gonna be p**** over it then he can do one.”

The 19-year-old then went for a chat with Luca, and pointed out he was clearly “in a mood” with her.

After Luca insisted he wasn’t, Gemma said: “Luca, don’t play thick. You’re pushing me off, had a face like a slapped arse, are you 12?!”

Luca then replied: “It’s obviously not nice to see, but it’s a challenge so I can’t exactly stay annoyed at you for it.”

Gemma responded: “So you can’t exactly ‘stay’ annoyed at me for it, so you were annoyed at it.”

Luca then got up and stormed off, before taking his mic off and walking outside of the villa.

After cooling off, the pair went for a chat on the terrace later that evening, and Luca told Gemma he couldn’t help the way he felt about the challenge.

The 23-year-old said he thought she “gave it the most” in the challenge out of all the girls, and he expected her to “behave better”.

The conversation ended with Luca asking Gemma if she still wanted to be with him, and she said “yes obviously”.

However, things still seemed frosty between them as Gemma left the terrace to go back downstairs.

It’s safe to to say viewers had a lot to say about “lick gate” during tonight’s episode, and many fans called out Luca for the way he told Gemma to “behave”.

I still expect you to behave better – GEMMA GIRL RUN WTAF #loveisland pic.twitter.com/RDqOEX1UTN — Amelia (@Amelia57400411) July 26, 2022

All this over a bloody lick. Imagine on the outside get outtt💀 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/ERxUFGpe47 — Jj (@jamescadoon) July 26, 2022

Moral of the story: don’t lick anyone in the love island villa #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/CpcaVpKUWs — Love Island Reactions ❤️ (@da1lymemes) July 26, 2022

so luca is now telling gemma how he expects her to behave #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/LkW3bgFFBx — lola (@lolatrickle) July 26, 2022

“How I expect you to behave” nah luca fuck off #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/GGVbxgoxGr — Catherine (@cathxrine1009) July 26, 2022

luca if you don’t stop shaming gemma for participating in a challenge i swear to god #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/fYgnX5pSZN — Laura (@LauraH_2607) July 26, 2022

Love Island continues on Wednesday at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

