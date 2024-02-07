Fans react to Anton and Craig David’s reunion on Love Island: All Stars

During tonight’s episode of Love Island: All Stars fans saw Anton reunite with singer Craig David.
Earlier today, it was revealed that the Re-Rewind singer was set to enter the villa to give the islanders a VIP musical performance.
Fans know from season five of the show, in which Anton first appeared on, that he has a love for the R&B singer.
Earlier in the day, Anton got a text that read: “Islanders, It’s time to get glam because tonight the villa will host a VIP performance from an International Superstar. #Rewind #FillMeIn”
The villa went wild, as super fan Anton screamed: “Craig David, Craig David, Craig David!”
The singer-songwriter proceeded to put on quite the show and also brought out former Islander and singer Wes Nelson to perform their new song together.
After seeing Anton reunite with his favourite musician, fans took to X to share their thoughts on the pair’s reunion.
anton making sure his face is beat for craig #LoveIsland #LoveIslandAllStars pic.twitter.com/xBKKx9zXZf
— El (@EliffTee) February 7, 2024
