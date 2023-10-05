Fans react as Maura Higgins is set to come face-to-face with her ex-boyfriend on Love Island Games

Maura Higgins is set to come face-to-face with her ex-boyfriend on Love Island Games.

Similar to the US version of Love Island, the 32-year-old has been announced as the social media host for the spin-off series, which will air on Peacock next month.

Maura shared the news on Instagram, writing: “BACK IN FIJI!!!!!🌴 Excited to be giving you all the behind the scenes gossip for the first ever season of #LoveIslandGames …Can’t wait for you to see what’s in store – tune in November 1st only on @peacock.”

The series, hosted by Maya Jama, will bring together Islanders from the UK, USA and Australia versions of the hit dating show for a second shot of love.

In this cheeky new iteration, romance will meet reality as Islanders are faced with both team and couples’ challenges, all while navigating dating, eliminations, recoupling and dramatic new arrivals.

On Wednesday night, the lineup for Love Island Games was finally confirmed, and it includes Maura’s former flame Curtis Pritchard.

The 32-year-old split from the professional dancer in March 2020, just seven months after they struck up a romance on the 2019 series of Love Island.

The former couple didn’t exactly end on the best terms, as Curtis was accused of “cheating” on Maura – which he later denied.

It’s safe to say fans are very excited about the prospect of Maura and Curtis coming face-to-face, as she will be required to interview him behind-the-scenes.

Maura Higgins back social reporting for #LoveIslandGames, and Curtis is taking part 💀 — C o l i n (@ColiinGallagher) October 4, 2023

Curtis on the show while Maura is the Social media host is killing me 😭🤣🤣#loveislandgames #loveisland pic.twitter.com/gXoN5fGn1X — Moreen (@eastfan16) October 4, 2023

maura is the social host for love island games. curtis is one of the islanders… enough said. #loveislandgames. — Love Island (@l3vesisland) October 4, 2023

The #LoveIslandGames lineup actually has me speechless. Scott AGAIN, Megan Barton Hanson and Eyal reunited, to top it ALL Maura Higgins is the social host while her ex Curtis is back in the villa 😭😭I’m obsessed — carly✨ (@carlyjduffy) October 4, 2023

Other former UK Islanders confirmed for Love Island Games include Georgia Steel, Jack Fowler, Eyal Booker, Megan Barton-Hanson, Mike Boateng, Liberty Poole, and Toby Aromolaran.

Check out the full line-up here.