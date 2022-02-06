Fans react as Destiny’s Child star makes The Masked Singer history

The Masked Singer UK fans were left shocked after Saturday night’s semi-final, which saw two more celebrities get unmasked.

Welsh singer Aled Jones was revealed to be Traffic Cone, and Destiny’s Child star Michelle Williams was behind the Rockhopper costume.

Michelle made The Masked Singer history, as she is the first celeb to appear on both the UK and US versions of the wacky show.

The singer was disguised as Butterfly on The Masked Singer US in 2019.

On this year’s show, the clues that revealed Rockhopper’s true identity included her wearing a jacket with Roman numerals that made up the year Destiny’s Child performed at the Super Bowl, and cards with other famous Williams on them.

Last night, Rockhopper revealed she appeared on more than one billboard, a nod to Michelle starring in hit musical Chicago and also being a regular on the Billboard charts in America.

After her identity was revealed, Michelle tweeted: “On the UK version I tried soooooooo hard to disguise my tone VS me just killin it vocally on the US version!!! LOLOL!!! That was the fun part….. the panel thought I was Swedish! I did what needed to be done!”

Reacting to the unmasking, one fan tweeted: “I can’t believe that rockhopper is @RealMichelleW and good on her for being on the show.”

Another wrote: “Well I definitely didn’t see Michelle Williams coming. Good for her… it’s her time to shine.”

Well I definitely didn’t see Michelle Williams coming. Good for her… it’s her time to shine #TheMaskedSingerUK #BeyonceWho pic.twitter.com/xEIdC7e8fl — Matthew Whelan (@Mattgician) February 5, 2022

Michelle Williams was Rockhopper and had us thinking it was a European singer. 🤣🤣 #TheMaskedSingerUK got us good. — Vanessa J ‘Inms’ 💜 (@VanessaJ2Inspmy) February 5, 2022

Robobunny, Mushroom and Panda have made it to the final of the popular show.

The Masked Singer final is on Virgin Media One and ITV at 7pm on February 12.