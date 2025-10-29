Fans react as Ariana Grande debuts major transformation ahead of Wicked: For Good premiere

Fans of Ariana Grande have been reacting to her latest transformation.

For the past three years, the Grammy winner has been dyeing her hair blonde to match her role in the Wicked movies.

Ariana stars in Jon M. Chu’s adaptation of the hit Broadway musical as Glinda, opposite Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba. The two-part adaptation tells “the untold story of the witches of Oz”, as popular Glinda forms an unlikely friendship with green witch Elphaba at Shiz University.

Ahead of the release of Wicked: For Good next month, Ariana has now chosen to mark the end of her time as Glinda in a very significant way.

The 32-year-old recently took to Instagram to post a mirror selfie, debuting her return to brunette locks for the first time in three years.

“It’s good to see me, isn’t it?” Ariana teased in her caption, referring to one of Glinda’s most iconic lines.

Following her surprising update, many fans of the Oscar nominee have since been taking to her comments section to express their reactions.

“Ahhh brown hair is back!!” one user penned.

“A thousand times YES! Are you kidding me?!” another replied.

“I wasn’t ready for this!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!” a third fan exclaimed.

Ariana initially revealed her blonde hair and eyebrows on Instagram for the first time in October 2022, as she began filming both Wicked films in London. The actress also wore blonde wigs on set to protect her locks.

“New earrings,” Ariana joked in the caption of her blonde debut, choosing not to acknowledge her new hairdo.

Despite wrapping principal filming on both Wicked movies in January 2024, Ariana chose to keep her hair blonde for the entirety of the first film’s press tour.

Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar last year, Wicked’s makeup and hair artist, Frances Hannon, opened up about how the crew found the correct shade of blonde for the We Can’t Be Friends hitmaker.

“When she came to the U.K., we had her hair colour changed straight away. That started her whole process. We often wigged her for her rehearsals as well, just to see how the hair would swing and move and to have her always start with a feeling of being in character every day, even though we weren’t going on camera,” she explained.

“She carried her blonde very well. We lifted her eyebrows to match. We kept her own skin tone, and we used a lot of her makeup range, of course—R.E.M., which is a beautiful range. That worked wonderfully as well on her,” she added.