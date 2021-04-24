Fans predict the outcome of Line of Duty shootout after spotting ‘dead body’ in trailer

Fans predict the outcome of Line of Duty shootout after spotting ‘dead...

Line of Duty fans are convinced they’ve predicted the outcome of a shootout between PC Ryan Pilkington and DI Kate Fleming.

Last week’s episode ended with Kate (Vicky McClure) and Ryan (Gregory Piper) pointing their guns at each other, before the screen went black to the sound of gunshots.

Fans have since spotted a ‘dead body’ in a promo clip for this week’s episode, sparking speculation Ryan will be fatally injured.

Viewers are convinced the dead body is Ryan, as the trailer for season six of Line of Duty features scenes with Kate which haven’t aired yet.

One yet-to-be aired scene shows Kate standing next to Acting Detective Superintendent Jo Davidson, played by Kelly MacDonald, on the same night of the shooting.

This has led fans to believe Kate will survive the shootout.

Line of Duty airs on BBC One at 9pm on Sunday night.

