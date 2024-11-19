Fans praise Tulisa for her candid conversation on sexuality

Fans have praised Tulisa for her candid conversation on sexuality in the I’m A Celebrity jungle.

The former X-Factor judge got candid with her fellow campmates when asked about her dating life.

When asked if she had ever gone on dating apps, Tulisa confessed: “No I’ve only done Raya. I’m not really a dater, even though I’ve been on there, I’ve never gone on an actual date with anyone on there… I’m proper guarded.”

Tulisa confessed “I feel like I’m demi-sexual, I need to have a really close emotional bond with someone.”

The star opened up about her decision to be celibate, revealing: “I’m a slow, slow burner, I’ve been celibate for over three years.”

As Dean quizzed her on what it’s like being celibate, she explained: “I’m not an overly sexualised person. For me, it’s all about the connection and the emotions that I feel with someone and then wanting to express them in that way.”

Explaining the thought of sleeping with someone or going out and meeting someone “genuinely makes me feel physically sick” she jokes: “This is my temple, you cannot enter!”

Fans on X, formally known as Twitter expressed their admiration for the star praising her for her vulnerability.

One wrote: “omg tulisa mentioning being demisexual? queen! #imaceleb”

Another wrote: “Tulisa has reminded me why I loved her growing up. Such a down to earth woman #ImACeleb”

A third wrote: “#ImACeleb ‘you can’t be everyone’s cuppa tea, or you’d be a mug’ well said @officialtulisa”

Another person confessed: “tulisa literally said what i feel and i’ve never heard anyone explain it so well #ImACeleb”

Another viewer said: “I love Tulisa so much, she’s so vulnerable and honest in there. #imaceleb”

omg tulisa mentioning being demisexual? queen! #imaceleb — mae ꨄ︎ (@maevinyls) November 19, 2024

Tulisa has reminded me why I loved her growing up 🥹 Such a down to earth woman #ImACeleb — Shauna Thomas (@Shaunaatee) November 19, 2024

tulisa literally said what i feel and i’ve never heard anyone explain it so well #ImACeleb — a. 🖤 (@mclrnesque) November 19, 2024

I love Tulisa so much, she’s so vulnerable and honest in there. #imaceleb — Dan Falconer (@DanJFalconer) November 19, 2024