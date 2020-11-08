Home Top Story Fans praise Niall Horan for ‘incredible’ virtual gig in aid of live...

Fans praise Niall Horan for ‘incredible’ virtual gig in aid of live music industry

The Irish singer took to the stage of London's Royal Albert Hall

By
Sophie Clarke
-
Fans have praised Niall Horan for his “incredible” virtual gig in aid of the live music industry.

The Mullingar native performed from London’s Royal Albert Hall on Saturday evening, with fans watching from across the globe via livestream to stay safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The special show was announced last month, with Niall revealing that profits from the event were going to both his touring crew and the #WeNeedCrew relief fund – to help crew members who’s livelihoods have been affected by the pandemic.

Niall was also joined by American singer Ashe as they dueted her hit track Moral of The Story.

Following the gig, fans took to Twitter to react to the livestream, with many hailing the performance “incredible” and “special”.

One fan tweeted: “I still can’t believe we saw niall on stage last night and he really performed with so much passion. everything about this show was perfect and that’s all thanks to niall and his crew working so hard to make it so special. it made me very happy.”

Speaking with Dermot & Dave on Today FM ahead of the gig, Niall opened up about why he was inspired to help those in need during the pandemic.

“The crew members of the world have been completely left behind,” he said.

“The men and women who leave their families for months on end have mortgages, have kids etc… They’ve been completely left behind.”

“No one was doing anything about it so all the money that we raise from this gig…let’s give all the money to them.”

He added: “I’m one of the lucky ones where I can do something like this and give the money away, it’s not easy for a lot of singers.

“I don’t want people to be like ‘Oh, he’s such a nice fella’… I’m doing it because people need money and they don’t have any other jobs. If they don’t tour, they won’t make money – it’s as simple as that.”

