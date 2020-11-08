Fans praise Niall Horan for ‘incredible’ virtual gig in aid of live music industry

Fans have praised Niall Horan for his “incredible” virtual gig in aid of the live music industry.
The Mullingar native performed from London’s Royal Albert Hall on Saturday evening, with fans watching from across the globe via livestream to stay safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The special show was announced last month, with Niall revealing that profits from the event were going to both his touring crew and the #WeNeedCrew relief fund – to help crew members who’s livelihoods have been affected by the pandemic.
You guys will be tuning from over 151 countries worldwide tonight , absolutely insane. You can buy tickets right up until the show starts at 8pm UK. Please get yours and help support the incredible people who make live music events like this one happen x Get your tickets at niallhoran.com
Niall was also joined by American singer Ashe as they dueted her hit track Moral of The Story.
Following the gig, fans took to Twitter to react to the livestream, with many hailing the performance “incredible” and “special”.
One fan tweeted: “I still can’t believe we saw niall on stage last night and he really performed with so much passion. everything about this show was perfect and that’s all thanks to niall and his crew working so hard to make it so special. it made me very happy.”
I still can't believe we saw niall on stage last night and he really performed with so much passion. everything about this show was perfect and that's all thanks to niall and his crew working so hard to make it so special. it made me very happy. ❤️ #NiallLiveAtAlbertHall pic.twitter.com/nbubs2M83F
— twany ♡ (@niallernroses) November 8, 2020
I'm speechless. You have a kind heart Nialler. Proud of your team and proud of you. All the songs, perfect, I have no words. Also the beautiful lady Ash, your voice is powerful, I'm love. Thank you so much. I am so HAPPY ❤️ @NiallOfficial @ashemusic
#NiallLiveAtAlbertHall pic.twitter.com/H1UIlEueW9
— bia ²⁸ ☀️ (@beasunfllower) November 8, 2020
This has been the best livestream!!!!!!!!!!! #NiallLiveAtAlbertHall
— Niall Horan Updates (@NiallTourNews) November 8, 2020
Niall, I don't know what to say for Still😭😭😭😭 that was just a masterpiece, it was even better live, thank you for singing my favorite song🥺❤ and those whistles 🥺#NiallLiveAtAlbertHall pic.twitter.com/Q5v0UZjGee
— Kruti Finally Saw Niall Live & She Loved It! (@krutilovesnjh) November 8, 2020
what did we do to deserve this man agh 😪🥺♡︎ #NiallLiveAtAlbertHall #NiallLiveAtRAH pic.twitter.com/qTOs8s2Y9j
— 𝑛𝑖𝑐𝑜 (@brcknstyles) November 8, 2020
INCREDIBLE✨❤️ #NiallLiveAtRoyalAlbertHall #NiallLiveAtAlbertHall #SpainGoesToRoyalAlbertHall
pic.twitter.com/D2dkVpBdQl
— GirlAlmighty🦋✨ (@AGiirlAlmiighty) November 8, 2020
We don't deserve Niall. He booked an entire hall just so we could get a concert feel. So much of work went into rehearsals, production, lights, his super amazing outfit. He sold 120k tickets and he's gonna give all for charity. The least we can do is THANK NIALL a million times. pic.twitter.com/hvjCYMLq5T
— Priya¹ᴰ Always you Lou♡︎ (@myheartmiss1D) November 8, 2020
OMG!!!
HE IS SOOO AMAZING AND WONDERFUL!!
I am a sea of tears, I LOVED IT 😭😍@NiallOfficial #NiallLiveAtRoyalAlbertHall #NiallLiveAtRAH #NiallLiveAtAlbertHall #NiallHoranIsLoved #NiallHoran #NiallHoranOnlineConcert pic.twitter.com/tCQMW0VuHL
— 𝓖𝓪𝓫𝓻𝓲𝓮𝓵𝓪 💫 (@Gabrielaagmo06) November 8, 2020
#NiallLiveAtRoyalAlbertHall #NiallLiveAtAlbertHall
I can't stop thinking about how amazing @NiallOfficial and @ashemusic were. They are perfect together. They sound perfect together. They are perfect. The chemistry between them is astronomical. I wish I had such friendship. ❤ pic.twitter.com/8nXjxSrmLD
— 🦋 marvelous jutivelous 🦋 (@JutiW) November 8, 2020
PROUD OF NIALL#NiallLiveAtRAH #NiallLiveAtAlbertHall pic.twitter.com/xTx0p295XN
— has¹ᴰ (@nihasstyles) November 7, 2020
"I want to sell out arenas"- Nialler 2010
"I made it"-Nialler 2020
PROUD OF NIALL #NiallLiveAtRoyalAlbertHall #NiallLiveAtRAH #NiallLiveAtAlbertHall pic.twitter.com/8iGnr2A9PQ
— Alex²⁸theclown (@Alexandra101119) November 7, 2020
Speaking with Dermot & Dave on Today FM ahead of the gig, Niall opened up about why he was inspired to help those in need during the pandemic.
“The crew members of the world have been completely left behind,” he said.
“The men and women who leave their families for months on end have mortgages, have kids etc… They’ve been completely left behind.”
“No one was doing anything about it so all the money that we raise from this gig…let’s give all the money to them.”
He added: “I’m one of the lucky ones where I can do something like this and give the money away, it’s not easy for a lot of singers.
“I don’t want people to be like ‘Oh, he’s such a nice fella’… I’m doing it because people need money and they don’t have any other jobs. If they don’t tour, they won’t make money – it’s as simple as that.”