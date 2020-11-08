Fans praise Niall Horan for ‘incredible’ virtual gig in aid of live music industry

The Irish singer took to the stage of London's Royal Albert Hall

Fans have praised Niall Horan for his “incredible” virtual gig in aid of the live music industry.

The Mullingar native performed from London’s Royal Albert Hall on Saturday evening, with fans watching from across the globe via livestream to stay safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The special show was announced last month, with Niall revealing that profits from the event were going to both his touring crew and the #WeNeedCrew relief fund – to help crew members who’s livelihoods have been affected by the pandemic.

Niall was also joined by American singer Ashe as they dueted her hit track Moral of The Story.

Following the gig, fans took to Twitter to react to the livestream, with many hailing the performance “incredible” and “special”.

One fan tweeted: “I still can’t believe we saw niall on stage last night and he really performed with so much passion. everything about this show was perfect and that’s all thanks to niall and his crew working so hard to make it so special. it made me very happy.”

I still can't believe we saw niall on stage last night and he really performed with so much passion. everything about this show was perfect and that's all thanks to niall and his crew working so hard to make it so special. it made me very happy. ❤️ #NiallLiveAtAlbertHall pic.twitter.com/nbubs2M83F — twany ♡ (@niallernroses) November 8, 2020

I'm speechless. You have a kind heart Nialler. Proud of your team and proud of you. All the songs, perfect, I have no words. Also the beautiful lady Ash, your voice is powerful, I'm love. Thank you so much. I am so HAPPY ❤️ @NiallOfficial @ashemusic

#NiallLiveAtAlbertHall pic.twitter.com/H1UIlEueW9 — bia ²⁸ ☀️ (@beasunfllower) November 8, 2020

This has been the best livestream!!!!!!!!!!! #NiallLiveAtAlbertHall — Niall Horan Updates (@NiallTourNews) November 8, 2020

Niall, I don't know what to say for Still😭😭😭😭 that was just a masterpiece, it was even better live, thank you for singing my favorite song🥺❤ and those whistles 🥺#NiallLiveAtAlbertHall pic.twitter.com/Q5v0UZjGee — Kruti Finally Saw Niall Live & She Loved It! (@krutilovesnjh) November 8, 2020

We don't deserve Niall. He booked an entire hall just so we could get a concert feel. So much of work went into rehearsals, production, lights, his super amazing outfit. He sold 120k tickets and he's gonna give all for charity. The least we can do is THANK NIALL a million times. pic.twitter.com/hvjCYMLq5T — Priya¹ᴰ Always you Lou♡︎ (@myheartmiss1D) November 8, 2020

I can't stop thinking about how amazing @NiallOfficial and @ashemusic were. They are perfect together. They sound perfect together. They are perfect. The chemistry between them is astronomical. I wish I had such friendship. ❤ pic.twitter.com/8nXjxSrmLD — 🦋 marvelous jutivelous 🦋 (@JutiW) November 8, 2020

Speaking with Dermot & Dave on Today FM ahead of the gig, Niall opened up about why he was inspired to help those in need during the pandemic.