Fans praise Miranda Kerr for ‘supporting’ her ex-husband’s pregnant fiancée Katy Perry

Fans have praised Miranda Kerr for ‘supporting’ her ex-husband Orlando Bloom’s fiancée Katy Perry.

The 37-year-old, who is married to Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel, split from the Lord Of The Rings star in 2013 – and the former couple share a nine-year-old son named Flynn.

Despite her split from Orlando, Miranda has maintained a good relationship with the actor, and she gets on really well with his new fiancé Katy Perry – who is expecting their first child.

In her latest Instagram post, Katy shared a snap of her growing baby bump in a sparkly silver dress, and Miranda left a sweet comment under the photo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on May 27, 2020 at 3:24pm PDT

Miranda commented, “Gorgeous mama,” alongside an emoji surrounded by hearts.

Fans were quick to praise both stars for being so “mature”.

One fan commented, “Love seeing you two interact.”

Meanwhile another wrote, “Queens raise each other up. Loving the positivity and the fact that you get to influence so many young minds toward a sisterhood.”

