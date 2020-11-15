The actress stars as Margaret Thatcher in the hit Netflix series

Fans praise Gillian Anderson for ‘incredible’ performance in The Crown

Fans have praised Gillian Anderson for her “incredible” portrayal of Margaret Thatcher in The Crown.

Season 4 of the hit series joined Netflix today, following the British royal family as they enter a new era of political change in the 1980s.

Viewers watched as tensions arise between Britain’s first female Prime Minister and Queen Elizabeth, in a performance that has been labelled “pure genius”.

Taking to Twitter to react to Gillian’s performance, one viewer wrote: “20 minutes in… and already the decision to cast Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher is one of the best television has ever made. #TheCrown”.

Another tweeted: “Netflix’s decision to cast Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher is undoubtedly one of the best TV decisions ever made. A true acting masterclass! #TheCrown.”

Others have predicted the actress will win an Emmy award for her role.

20 minutes in… and already the decision to cast Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher is one of the best television has ever made. #TheCrown pic.twitter.com/sU0w84VAB4 — Elliot Gonzalez (@elliot_gonzalez) November 15, 2020

Netflix's decision to cast Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher is undoubtedly one of the best TV decisions ever made. A true acting masterclass! 👌💙🇬🇧 #TheCrown pic.twitter.com/uaTjxPnZ7M — Cllr Joe Porter – Brown Edge & Endon 🇬🇧🌳🦋 (@JoePorterUK) November 15, 2020

The casting of Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher is pure genius. 10 minutes in and I’m sold. #TheCrown pic.twitter.com/ZoZMS7cZbC — CH (@OfficialCWH) November 15, 2020

Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher pic.twitter.com/k8bhcbiDTy — 𝒥𝑜𝓇𝑔𝑒 ℐ𝓉𝓊𝓇𝓇𝒶𝓁𝒹𝑒 (@JorgeIturralde_) November 15, 2020

Gillian Anderson will win an Emmy for her performance as Margaret Thatcher. #TheCrown pic.twitter.com/LVH6WRFlAU — God 666 (@godwinee_666) November 15, 2020

Bingewatching s4 of #TheCrown is my Sunday jam 👀📺💕 Gillian Anderson is hilariously fantastic as Margaret Thatcher 👏👏 and already can tell they did great casting on Lady Di too 😍 pic.twitter.com/9F2R1ltXbg — EuroGuy (@EuroGuyXX) November 15, 2020

Did she really say that? Or did they make that up? Gillian Anderson's acting is amazing, I feel like I've travelled back to the 80's and watch Margaret Thatcher on TV again. pic.twitter.com/mZVTZX6FaI — eri (@puns_and_stags) November 15, 2020

I love Gillian Anderson's Thatcher. Absolutely love it. She totally has her essence. — Teacake 🇨🇵 (@teacake90s) November 15, 2020

ten minutes into #TheCrownSeason4 and Gillian Anderson is absolutely slaying it as Margaret Thatcher 👏🏼 — Raayaa Imthiyaz (@RaayaaImthiyaz) November 15, 2020

20 minutes in… and you can already say Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher is the best part of it. Whew! #TheCrown — Jojo Catbagan (@joanacatbagan) November 15, 2020

Oh wow, Gillian Anderson is perfect as Margaret Thatcher. #TheCrown pic.twitter.com/TD1jTqwalZ — James Prescott (@JamesPrescott77) November 15, 2020

Gillian Anderson waiting for her Emmy like… pic.twitter.com/WM05ijSfqf — Lex Taylor (@tailor_lex) November 15, 2020