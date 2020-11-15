Home Top Story Fans praise Gillian Anderson for ‘incredible’ performance in The Crown

The actress stars as Margaret Thatcher in the hit Netflix series

Fans have praised Gillian Anderson for her “incredible” portrayal of Margaret Thatcher in The Crown.

Season 4 of the hit series joined Netflix today, following the British royal family as they enter a new era of political change in the 1980s.

Viewers watched as tensions arise between Britain’s first female Prime Minister and Queen Elizabeth, in a performance that has been labelled “pure genius”.

Taking to Twitter to react to Gillian’s performance, one viewer wrote: “20 minutes in… and already the decision to cast Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher is one of the best television has ever made. #TheCrown”.

Another tweeted: “Netflix’s decision to cast Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher is undoubtedly one of the best TV decisions ever made. A true acting masterclass! #TheCrown.”

Others have predicted the actress will win an Emmy award for her role.

