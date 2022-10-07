Fans praise Charlie Bird’s ‘inspiring’ appearance on The Late Late Show

Fans have praised Charlie Bird’s “inspiring” appearance on Friday night’s The Late Late Show.

The former RTÉ correspondent was diagnosed with motor neurone disease last year, after noticing issues with his speech.

Speaking to Ryan Tubridy on the talk show, Charlie admitted that he understands and has accepted “what is ahead of me”.

The 72-year-old has completely lost his voice following his diagnosis, and now uses “cutting edge technology” to communicate with others.

Charlie revealed he has gotten his affairs in order and arranged his own funeral plans as he reflected on having lived “a brilliant life”.

Fans took to Twitter on Friday to praise the former broadcaster’s brave and inspiring interview with Ryan.

One Twitter user wrote: “Emotions are super high after listening to Ryan’s chat with Charlie Bird,” while another said: “Charlie bird- take a bow! Inspirational in his battle against such a cruel disease.”

Charlie bird- take a bow! Inspirational in his battle against such a cruel disease. #latelate — Ryan O Connor (@Ryanoc07) October 7, 2022

Charlie Bird honestly has me in tears. I can’t put into words really. He is fantastic to highlight MND at that stage of his disease. #latelateshow his love for his doggo Tiger fills me with joy — Rachel Murray (@raymurr614) October 7, 2022

This Ryan Tubridy interview with Charlie Bird and his wife Claire is compelling. What a couple! #latelate — Gareth Noble (@GarNob) October 7, 2022

Charlie Bird’s interview is incredibly touching. — Ailís Ní Chofaigh 💅 (@Aily_NC) October 7, 2022

Be grateful for the small things in life. Charlie Bird’s ability to empathise,smile and show his wonderful personality without a voice, is inspirational. Technology has gifted him what disease robbed him of – a voice we all recognise and love to hear @charliebird49 ❤️#latelate pic.twitter.com/YaavxYVO77 — Michelle Culloty (@MichelleCullot1) October 7, 2022

Powerful interview with Charlie Bird. #latelate — Vivienne Phelan (@ViviennePhelan) October 7, 2022