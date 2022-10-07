Ad
Fans praise Charlie Bird’s ‘inspiring’ appearance on The Late Late Show

Fans have praised Charlie Bird’s “inspiring” appearance on Friday night’s The Late Late Show.

The former RTÉ correspondent was diagnosed with motor neurone disease last year, after noticing issues with his speech.

Speaking to Ryan Tubridy on the talk show, Charlie admitted that he understands and has accepted “what is ahead of me”.

The 72-year-old has completely lost his voice following his diagnosis, and now uses “cutting edge technology” to communicate with others.

Charlie revealed he has gotten his affairs in order and arranged his own funeral plans as he reflected on having lived “a brilliant life”.

Fans took to Twitter on Friday to praise the former broadcaster’s brave and inspiring interview with Ryan.

One Twitter user wrote: “Emotions are super high after listening to Ryan’s chat with Charlie Bird,” while another said: “Charlie bird- take a bow! Inspirational in his battle against such a cruel disease.”

