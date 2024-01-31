Fans point out ‘secret feud’ between Joanna and Georgia S on Love Island: All Stars

Fans have pointed out secret a feud between Joanna Chimonides and Georgia Steel on Love Island: All Stars.

Joanna entered the villa as a new bombshell alongside Casey O’Gorman during tonight’s episode.

However, viewers couldn’t help but notice the reaction to Joanna’s arrival, and all eyes were on Georgia S.

Joanna and Georgia are known to be close friends outside of the villa, and have regularly posted photos and videos together on social media.

However, Georgia seemed to barely acknowledge Joanna upon her arrival.

Fans have since taken to X, formerly Twitter, to question whether they had a falling out before appearing on the show.

See how viewers reacted to the situation between Joanna and Georgia below:

soooo did joanna and georgia s fall out or something because aren’t they supposed to be besties…. but it’s crickets from both of them 🤨 #loveisland pic.twitter.com/iPMFbOJXHd — b (@cjjjxxbhu) January 31, 2024

What’s the beef between Georgia and Joanna cause I swear they were best mates🤣 #loveisland pic.twitter.com/g6vXYvTGKZ — Leighann🕺🏻 (@leighannokeeffe) January 31, 2024

I thought Georgia S & Joanna were close😭 They literally haven’t spoken #LoveIsland #LoveIslandAllStars pic.twitter.com/8YQ82rgfBE — Jude Bellingham’s wife 🙂 (@Barce_tsana) January 31, 2024

I thought Georgia S & Joanna were friends on the outside, so why haven’t been near each other ? #LoveIslandAllStars #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/azo3AFKYyw — ˜”*°• Katie Mason •°*”˜ (@xoxoKatieDawn) January 31, 2024

need to know the tea between the georgia s and joanna bestie drama #loveisland pic.twitter.com/xbouqR93z1 — jacob (@rebekuhsdavis) January 31, 2024

I wonder what happened between Georgia S and Joanna 👀 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/WvSsiZIDC5 — hi (@astrologic42) January 31, 2024

Seriously I need to know what happened between Joanna and Georgia S. SPILL THE TEA #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/0k0eTkYbve — Emma Jane (@EmmaJay1997) January 31, 2024

Georgia and Joanna didn’t even acknowledge each other omg? #loveisland — Esha ⚡️ (@esha_skb) January 31, 2024

I have a feeling that Georgia S and Joanna are not on the best of terms 😭 #loveisland #LoveIslandAllStars — sophie 🇵🇸🇸🇩🇨🇩 (@HOE_PHIE) January 31, 2024