Fans point out ‘secret feud’ between Joanna and Georgia S on Love Island: All Stars

Fans have pointed out secret a feud between Joanna Chimonides and Georgia Steel on Love Island: All Stars.

Joanna entered the villa as a new bombshell alongside Casey O’Gorman during tonight’s episode.

However, viewers couldn’t help but notice the reaction to Joanna’s arrival, and all eyes were on Georgia S.

Joanna and Georgia are known to be close friends outside of the villa, and have regularly posted photos and videos together on social media.

However, Georgia seemed to barely acknowledge Joanna upon her arrival.

Fans have since taken to X, formerly Twitter, to question whether they had a falling out before appearing on the show.

See how viewers reacted to the situation between Joanna and Georgia below:

