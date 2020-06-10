Fans point out Rita Ora’s epic ‘photoshop’ fail – after singer shares sultry workout snaps

Followers spotted a ‘wonky window’ in the background

Fans point out Rita Ora’s epic ‘photoshop’ fail – after singer shares...

Fans pointed out Rita Ora’s epic photoshop fail, after the singer shared some sultry workout snaps on Instagram.

The 29-year-old’s followers accused her of photoshopping, after they spotted a “wonky window” in the background of one of her photos.

After spotting people’s comments, Rita deleted the post, before reposting the same photos – without the wonky window.

Fans then criticised her for deleting the original pictures.

“This keep getting reuploaded?” one user penned.

“LMFAOOO she really did fix the photoshop and reposted,” another commented.