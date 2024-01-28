Fans of Love Island: All Stars are confused over THIS love triangle

Fans of Love Island: All Stars have expressed their confusion over a particular love triangle in the South African Villa.

Georgia Steele seems to be currently torn between Tom Clare and Callum Jones, having feeling a connection with both.

The 25-year-old is currently coupled up with Tom, but told him earlier in the show that she fancied him “the most.”

Sunday night’s episode also saw Georgia take to the hideaway with Callum who she told was “really happy to be here with [him].”

However, fans have since taken to X to express their opinion on the current love triangle, with many believing that Georgia is far more interested in Tom, than he is in her.

Am I the only one that thinks Tom is more into Molly than Georgia? #LoveIsland #LoveIslandAllStars pic.twitter.com/5no7MDldYO — CHOCOMILOMAMI🧸 (@itsna3x) January 28, 2024

I need the cinema night asap, can’t have Georgia telling Tom she fancies him the most and then 5 minutes telling Callum there’s no one else she wants to be with!! 🤨 #LoveIsland #LoveIslandAllStars pic.twitter.com/3FWuht3VGi — Joe  (@Joe_McDonald_) January 28, 2024

Georgia was dying for Callum when he was with Molly now she’s dying for Tom now he’s with Molly.. this is very scary and weird .. #loveisland #AllStars #LoveIslandAllStars pic.twitter.com/gfEGJo78Rw — tasha🧜🏾‍♀️. (@tashalxve) January 28, 2024

‘I wouldn’t want to be in here with anyone else’ Umm didn’t Georgia S just say that she fancied Tom the most??#LoveIslandAllStars #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/a8iaitc3t3 — Béi 💫 (@WriterofQueen) January 28, 2024