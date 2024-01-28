Ad
HomeTop Story

Latest Posts

Fans of Love Island: All Stars are confused over THIS love triangle

Aoife Butler
Aoife Butler
Aoife Butler
Aoife Butler

Fans of Love Island: All Stars have expressed their confusion over a particular love triangle in the South African Villa.

Georgia Steele seems to be currently torn between Tom Clare and Callum Jones, having feeling a connection with both.

The 25-year-old is currently coupled up with Tom, but told him earlier in the show that she fancied him “the most.”

ITV

Sunday night’s episode also saw Georgia take to the hideaway with Callum who she told was “really happy to be here with [him].”

However, fans have since taken to X to express their opinion on the current love triangle, with many believing that Georgia is far more interested in Tom, than he is in her.

Ad
Aoife Butler
Aoife Butler

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

@goss.ie
129.4k Followers
Follow

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

@goss.ie
129.4k Followers
Follow

Contact us