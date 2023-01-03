Fans mistake Khloe Kardashian for popular singer in latest magazine shoot

Khloe Kardashian’s fans mistook her for a popular singer in her latest magazine shoot.

The reality star took to Instagram on Monday to share a number of snaps from Sorbet magazine’s winter issue.

One photo in particular, which Khloe captioned “✨Sorbet x Prada ✨,” caught people’s attention.

Fans took to the comments section of the photo to say they had mistaken her for Taylor Swift.

One Instagram user wrote: “I thought it was Taylor Swift lol,” while a second said: “Really thought this was Taylor swift lol.”

A third wrote: “I thought that was Taylor swift,” and a fourth commented: “Is this Taylor Swift… what is happening.”

However, other fans commented on how stunning they thought she looked.

One user said: “Yes to the fringe!!! And you in Prada makes me so happy!!!,” while a second said: “I CAN’T WITH YOUR BEAUTY KHLOE.”

Another wrote: “omg Khloé with the bangs >>>.”