Fans left shook after Harry Styles ‘debuts’ dramatic new look

Fans have been left shook after Harry Styles “debuted” a dramatic new look.

The Watermelon Sugar singer has been trending on X, formerly known as Twitter, after gossip site DeuxMoi shared an image of him with a buzzcut.

The image was reportedly taken after Harry was spotted enjoying a U2 concert at the Las Vegas sphere.

harry got a buzz cut GUYS IT’S OVER pic.twitter.com/KqvbUUVl3P — Pop Base (@PojBase) November 6, 2023

Fans have since taken to X to express concern over Harry and whether his past relationship with Taylor Swift has anything to do with the dramatic new look.

The songstress released the re-recorded version of her album 1989 on November 3, which features the track, Now That We Don’t Talk (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault), with fans claiming her lyric “you grew your hair long” references Harry’s decision to grow out his hair following their split.

Some fans now believe Harry’s “new look” could be in response to the song.

One X user wrote: “Taylor Swift released 1989 TV with lyrics about Harry Styles saying how she didn’t like how he changed/got long hair after they ended, so he immediately took notes/got a buzzcut!”

Taylor Swift wrote “you grew your hair long, i miss the old days, you didn’t had to change” and Harry Styles booked a hair appointment pic.twitter.com/GCVFsbAiER — 𝕄𝕪𝕝𝕒 🏳️‍🌈 (@hswift_) November 7, 2023

Other X users have expressed shock at the now-viral photo, which has not yet been confirmed as real.

One user wrote: “Harry Styles did WHAT to his hair???”

Another said: “I think the world fell apart after harry styles cut off his long hair.”

Meanwhile, a third said: “Harry Styles you have 48 hours to grow your hair out of a buzzcut. Less than 48 hours even.”