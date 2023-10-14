Fans left heartbroken after Ireland are knocked out of the Rugby World Cup 2023

Fans have been left heartbroken after Ireland were knocked out of the Rugby World Cup 2023.

The team played the All Blacks in Stade de France on Saturday night.

Unfortunately, the quarter-final ended 24 – 28 to New Zealand.

Captain Johnny Sexton was left in tears in an emotional post-match interview, as it marked the end of his rugby career.

After the match, head coach Andy Farrell refused to direct any of the blame towards English referee Wayne Barnes.

In the earlier stages of the RWC, Ireland emerged victorious against Romania, Tonga, South Africa and Scotland.