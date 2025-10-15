Ad
Fans left fuming as THIS celeb is the first to be banished on Celebrity Traitors

Celebrity Traitors UK | BBC
Sophie Byrne | Showbiz Correspondent
Fans were left fuming as Niko was the first to be “banished” on Celebrity Traitors.

Last Thursday’s episode ended on a cliffhanger, where Sir Stephen Fry was about to cast his vote for the person he believed to be a traitor.

In the end, more than half the group voted to “banish” Niko, who was revealed to be a Faithful.

Niko Omilana | BBC

The group were left baffled, as this meant they let another Faithful go, with the Traitors hot on their heels to “murder” another celeb.

Fans were left fuming for Niko, claiming he didn’t deserve to be banished first.

See what they said below:

