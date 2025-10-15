Fans left fuming as THIS celeb is the first to be banished on Celebrity Traitors

Fans were left fuming as Niko was the first to be “banished” on Celebrity Traitors.

Last Thursday’s episode ended on a cliffhanger, where Sir Stephen Fry was about to cast his vote for the person he believed to be a traitor.

In the end, more than half the group voted to “banish” Niko, who was revealed to be a Faithful.

The group were left baffled, as this meant they let another Faithful go, with the Traitors hot on their heels to “murder” another celeb.

Fans were left fuming for Niko, claiming he didn’t deserve to be banished first.

See what they said below:

They’ve all been cowards there. Niko has been voted because he’s an outsider and he’s not in their celebrity world. Nothing to do with the game #traitors #celebritytraitors pic.twitter.com/7LMSopDz5D — Jordan Davies (@jordandavies09) October 15, 2025

fuck this show fuck the bbc niko they don’t get you they didn’t deserve you #CelebrityTraitors #traitors pic.twitter.com/jTSOw1G4wp — kay⸆⸉🍓 (@taylqrslqver) October 15, 2025

Niko being voted out literally only because of his age and profession, what the FUCK #CelebrityTraitors pic.twitter.com/wocUPw9qNS — ੈ✩‧₊˚ მორგან 🩻🛋 | #TeamNyongSally (@moonies_XP) October 15, 2025

Justice for Niko bc what the fuck was that? Just seemed like they voted for him bc they didn’t know him #celebritytraitors pic.twitter.com/YOM4cQ7hY4 — ImogenAlanah (@Imogen_Alanah) October 15, 2025

IM SO ANGRY, NIKO DID NOTHING BUT BE HIMSELF! YOU ARE ALL SO DUMB #CelebrityTraitors pic.twitter.com/mwpVV2o2lM — Christie x (@ChristieParis98) October 15, 2025

Niko being voted out first compared to kate garraway who has been hooting and hollering like a fool #CelebrityTraitors pic.twitter.com/vJq5O7MT24 — Jay (@jayycantswim) October 15, 2025