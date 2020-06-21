Fans hit out at Kris Jenner for NOT including Caitlyn Jenner in her Father’s Day post

She even included Tristan Thompson, but not the father of Kendall and Kylie Jenner

Fans hit out at Kris Jenner for NOT including Caitlyn Jenner in...

Fans are hitting out at Kris Jenner, for not including ex Caitlyn Jenner in her Father’s Day post.

The famous momager included photos of her son Rob Kardashian, her son-in-law Kanye West, Kourtney Kardashian’s ex Scott Disick, Kylie Jenner’s on and off man Travis Scott and even Khloe Kardashian’s baby daddy Tristan Thompson.

However, fans were quick to point out that she had no reference to Caitlynn, formerly known as Bruce.

Caitlyn is the father of Kylie and Kendall Jenner.

Kris captioned the post: “Happy Father’s Day to all the dads, stepdads, soon-to-be dads, grandfathers and father figures out there. How blessed we all are to have these incredible fathers in our lives!

“Thank you for teaching, loving and supporting our kids and grandkids and leading by example. We love you! #HappyFathersDay.”

People were quick to jump on the comments section, with one follower writing: “would’ve put catlin over tristian. 🙄 How do you post everyone but the man who gave you your precious Kylie. 🤦🏻‍♀️”

“Kris you forget Caitlyn,” another added. “I think you forgot Caitlin…..,” another follower commented.

