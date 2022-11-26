Fans go wild as Jennifer Lopez announces her musical comeback

Jennifer Lopez has announced she is set to make her musical comeback.

The singer sparked concern earlier this week after removing Instagram profile photo and deleting all of her posts.

However, she later delighted her 227 million followers when she announced her ninth studio album.

J-Lo announced the name of her upcoming album is This Is Me… Now, which is a nod to the 20th anniversary of her third studio album This Is Me… Then.

The 53-year-old detailed the 13-strong tracklist – which includes This Is Me… Now, To Be Yours, Mad in Love, Can’t Get Enough, Rebound, not. going. anywhere. Dear Ben pt. II, and Hummingbird.”

There are also songs titled Hearts and Flowers, Broken Like Me, This Time Around, Midnight Trip to Vegas and Greatest Love Story Never Told.

A few of the track titles on the upcoming 2023 album appear to be odes to her rekindled relationship with Ben Affleck.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

Taking to the comments section of J-Lo’s announcement, one fan wrote: “This is bout to be epic☺️🫶🏽🎶.”

A second said: “I love you then and I love you now. Always. ❤️,” while a third wrote: “we. are. ready.”

A fourth chimed in: “ARE U F**KING KIDDING ME RIGHT NOW OH MY GODDDD JENNIFERRRRRR.”

This Is Me… Now will be J-Lo’s ninth studio album, eight years after the release of her last one A.K.A.