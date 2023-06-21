Fans fear THIS winter Love Island 2023 couple have split

Fans fear Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins have split.

The 25-year-olds struck up a romance whilst in the South African villa earlier this year.

The couple placed runners-up behind Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan, and have gone from strength to strength.

Lana took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, and cryptically wrote: “I’ve had a couple of days being wholesome and taking time to myself, but got a busy couple of weeks coming up so it’s back to it.”

The blonde beauty later followed up, penning: “Had to delete my last story as I was inundated with messages, I couldn’t keep up!”

“But I did screenshot some people’s messages to remember who they are and I’ll be messaging soon xxx.”

Lana and Ron still follow each other on Instagram, and all of their photos of one another remain on their respective feeds.

Ron is based in Essex, while Lana lives 200 miles further North East in Manchester.

The 25-year-old previously revealed their plans to put an end to their long distance relationship and move in together.

He told The UK Sun: “It’s not forever. Every relationship at some point, it’s natural to move in together.”

“It’s weird we get so many questions like ‘when are you moving in?’ and you’re like… baring in mind we’ve only been together a couple of months, one of her big goals and one of my big goals is to buy a place up there, and down here, have our own bases.”

Ron continued at the time: “Then when we’re ready, it could be six months, a year, two years, I don’t know, then we’ll buy together.”

“I can see myself going up there, I can. I feel like leaving my friends and family would be like hard, but for her I’d do it. I don’t care. So that would be the natural profession.”

“But right now, we’ve been out five/six weeks, I think we spend six or seven days apart, everyone sort of grilled me I think for when I said I want to miss her.”

“When I’m not with her, it’s actually quite hard. It’s well hard.”