The hit series failed to take home the award for any of the four nominations it was up for

Fans express their disappointment after Normal People snubbed at Emmy Awards 2020

Fans have expressed their disappointment after Normal People was snubbed at the Emmy Awards 2020.

The award ceremony took place virtually on Sunday night, with the hit series receiving four Emmy nominations in total.

Paul Mescal was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series for his role as Connell Waldron in the show, while Lenny Abrahamson was nominated for Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series.

Normal People author Sally Rooney and screenwriter Alice Birch were also nominated in the Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series category, and Louise Kiely was nominated for Outstanding Casting for a Limited Series.

After failing to take home any of the awards at the ceremony, fans took to Twitter to share their disappointment – with one fan writing: “Good morning to everyone except the #Emmys for not giving @mescal_paul and @normalpeople the recognition they deserve.”

Good morning to everyone except the #Emmys for not giving @mescal_paul and @normalpeople the recognition they deserve pic.twitter.com/GdGMZTsVjJ — a mess of a dreamer (@itsbrighternow_) September 21, 2020

normal people winning nothing at the emmy's reaffirms my belief that awards shows are overrated lmao — climate mass direct action now (@mononoke3005) September 21, 2020

normal people and the crown really won zero emmys tonight pic.twitter.com/cWlhK3cI5K — maria (@klerolajn) September 21, 2020

all i wanted was normal people getting emmys i'm sad — 𝖍𝖎𝖓𝖔 𝖗𝖊𝖎 (@fashionbijuuxo) September 21, 2020

Paul Mescal deserved the Emmy for Best Actor in a Limited Series! Ughh I love Normal People!!!💕💕 — Cristina Guerrero (@StinaElena25) September 21, 2020

@mescal_paul and @DaisyEdgarJones and @normalpeople and should be given all the Emmys and all the awards. That is all. — kesty (@kesty) September 21, 2020

paul mescal not winning the emmy for normal people is wild. literally such an incredible performance. — ✰ emma ✰ (@emmagsmith221) September 21, 2020

Normal people should have won something. C'mon #Emmys — Brittney (@Britkneetdwp) September 21, 2020

Paul Mescal gave maybe the best performance in Normal People that I have ever seen. Ridiculous he didn’t win. #Emmy #Emmys — George Bailey Smith (@GeorgeBaileyDog) September 21, 2020

Paul was up against a host of experienced actors – including Jeremy Irons (Watchmen), Hugh Jackman (Bad Education), Jeremy Pope (Hollywood), and Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True) – with Mark Ruffalo taking home the award for the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series category.

Maria Schrader who directed Unorthodox took home the award for Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, while Damon Lindelof and Cord Jefferson won Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series for Watchmen (This Extraordinary Being).

Watchmen’s Victoria Thomas also bagged the award for Outstanding Casting for a Limited Series.

