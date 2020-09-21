Home Top Story Fans express their disappointment after Normal People snubbed at Emmy Awards 2020

Fans express their disappointment after Normal People snubbed at Emmy Awards 2020

The hit series failed to take home the award for any of the four nominations it was up for

Sophie Clarke
Normal People | Enda Bowe/Hulu

Fans have expressed their disappointment after Normal People was snubbed at the Emmy Awards 2020.

The award ceremony took place virtually on Sunday night, with the hit series receiving four Emmy nominations in total.

Paul Mescal was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series for his role as Connell Waldron in the show, while Lenny Abrahamson was nominated for Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series.

Normal People author Sally Rooney and screenwriter Alice Birch were also nominated in the Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series category, and Louise Kiely was nominated for Outstanding Casting for a Limited Series.

After failing to take home any of the awards at the ceremony, fans took to Twitter to share their disappointment – with one fan writing: “Good morning to everyone except the #Emmys for not giving @mescal_paul and @normalpeople the recognition they deserve.”

Paul was up against a host of experienced actors – including Jeremy Irons (Watchmen), Hugh Jackman (Bad Education), Jeremy Pope (Hollywood), and Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True) – with Mark Ruffalo taking home the award for the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series category.

Maria Schrader who directed Unorthodox took home the award for Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, while Damon Lindelof and Cord Jefferson won Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series for Watchmen (This Extraordinary Being).

Watchmen’s Victoria Thomas also bagged the award for Outstanding Casting for a Limited Series.

