Fans express concern that Kim Kardashian is ‘missing some ribs’ as she poses in corset

Fans express concern that Kim Kardashian is ‘missing some ribs’ as she...

Fans of Kim Kardashian have expressed their concern over the star’s “unrealistic” waist in her latest Instagram post.

The KKW Beauty owner shared a throwback video from a trip to London last year, posing in a Mr. Pearl corset – similar to the one she wore to the 2019 Met Ball.

Kim told fans: “I wore a corset like this for the Met Ball for my @manfredthierrymugler Camp look but the corset was misplaced that night 🤦🏻‍♀️ and I want it so badly preserved for my archive that I flew to London to have another made for the archive.”

Fans were quick to comment on the post, asking the star if she was able to breathe.

One user wrote: “Who is going to tell her that she is missing some ribs? 🙊”

Another commented: “My organs hurt just looking at this.”

A third person write: “omg how is that normal… HOW DO YOU BREATHHEEE😮😮”.

The news comes after Kim previously shut down rumours that she had ribs removed to fit into the custom Thierry Mugler dress she wore to the Met Gala last year.

However, Kim later admitted that the corset was extremely painful and uncomfortable to wear.

“I have never felt pain like that in my life,” she told WSJ Magazine last year.

“I’ll have to show you pictures of the aftermath when I took it off—the indentations on my back and my stomach.”

The mother-of-four also admitted to taking “breathing lessons” from the corset’s designer Mr. Pearl.

