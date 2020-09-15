Fans express concern for Jesy Nelson – after Little Mix star has panic attack during live radio show

The singer seemed distressed while filming BBC Radio One's Live Lounge

Fans express concern for Jesy Nelson – after Little Mix star has...

Fans have expressed their concern for Jesy Nelson, after she had a panic attack during a live radio show today.

Little Mix were filming BBC Radio One’s Live Lounge on Tuesday, when the 29-year-old suffered a panic attack.

During the live stream, Jesy looked distressed as her bandmates rushed to comfort her during a break in between songs.

Fans quickly took to Twitter to question what happened to Jesy, as the cameras were suddenly turned off.

Is jesy upset??? I was watching live Lounge and they all went over to her and looked like they were trying to cheer them up and the screen came over saying “back as soon as possible” — jerrieskermit (@jerrieskermit) September 15, 2020

WHAT’S GOING ON WITH JESY LITTLE MIX LIVE LOUNGE — kirimixer (@kirimixer) September 15, 2020

After taking a break from the live show, Jesy bravely returned to finish Little Mix’s set.

The singer later took to Instagram to tell fans that she had a panic attack, and praised her bandmate Perrie Edwards for stepping in to sing her part in their cover of Harry Styles’ hit song Falling.

Sharing a video of them singing the song during rehearsals, Jesy wrote: “So my nerves got the better of me today and I had panic attack right before we were about to sing this for live lounge today and like a pro @perrieedwards jumped in for my part last minute and smashed it 😇 this is what we originally did in rehearsals ❤️.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @jesynelson on Sep 15, 2020 at 6:38am PDT

