Fans celebrate Nadine Coyle’s birthday in the BEST way

Nadine Coyle turns 36 today, and fans are marking the occasion in the best way.

In 2001, the singer was dropped from the series Irish Popstars when she accidently gave her wrong date of birth – and show bosses realised she was underage.

In the infamous clip, she said: “My name is Nadine Coyle, I’m from Lark Hill in Derry, my date of birth is 15/6/85 making me a Gemini.”

Moments later, she asked in a panic: “What date of birth did I say now?”

After being caught, the Girls Aloud star said she could not find her passport when asked to prove how old she was, with the age debacle going down in pop culture history.

Taking to Twitter to wish Nadine a happy birthday, fans have been sharing hilarious memes of the iconic moment.

Happy 15th of the 6th to Nadine Coyle 🥳🎂🎉 today is the day that we officially remember one of the most dramatic moments in most Irish millennials’ childhoods

pic.twitter.com/Y53gq1MNHA — Cian (@cianr94) June 15, 2021

“15th of the 6th, ‘85 making me a Gemini 🎂 “ Happy Birthday Nadine Coyle, love you loads and hope you have a fab day 💝 @NadineCoyleNow pic.twitter.com/DRBSfnCueA#HappyBdayNadine #nadinecoyle — Nadine Coyle UK (@NCoyleFan) June 15, 2021

happy fifteenth of the sixth to nadine coyle and nadine coyle only — glandular niamher (@glandularniamh) June 15, 2021

Today’s the day! Happy Birthday to Nadine Coyle x https://t.co/1ps0AAqjIX — Michael Fry (@BigDirtyFry) June 15, 2021

Happy birthday to the ✨icon✨ that is Nadine Coyle… the BEST Gemini ♊️ pic.twitter.com/WfkjOUxSoE — T💛 (@lythattheapollo) June 15, 2021

happy Nadine Coyle day to all my gém'nis — c'est charl (@charlmp_) June 15, 2021

Happy ~*15th of the 6th '85 makin me a Gemini*~ day to Nadine Coyle — Meg Ardis (@Meg_Ardis) June 15, 2021