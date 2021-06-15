Home Top Story Fans celebrate Nadine Coyle’s birthday in the BEST way

Fans celebrate Nadine Coyle’s birthday in the BEST way

The former Girls Aloud star turns 36 today

By
Sophie Clarke
-
SHARE
instagram

Nadine Coyle turns 36 today, and fans are marking the occasion in the best way.

In 2001, the singer was dropped from the series Irish Popstars when she accidently gave her wrong date of birth – and show bosses realised she was underage.

In the infamous clip, she said: “My name is Nadine Coyle, I’m from Lark Hill in Derry, my date of birth is 15/6/85 making me a Gemini.”

Moments later, she asked in a panic: “What date of birth did I say now?”

After being caught, the Girls Aloud star said she could not find her passport when asked to prove how old she was, with the age debacle going down in pop culture history.

Taking to Twitter to wish Nadine a happy birthday, fans have been sharing hilarious memes of the iconic moment.

Ad

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR