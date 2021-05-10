Fans beg Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott to rekindle their romance after sweet post

Fans beg Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott to rekindle their romance after...

Fans are begging Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott to rekindle their romance, after Travis shared a sweet post dedicated to his ex.

The reality star and the rapper dated from 2017 until 2019, and share a daughter named Stormi (3).

Paying tribute to his ex on Mother’s Day, which took place in the US on Sunday, Travis shared sweet snaps of Kylie with their daughter.

The 29-year-old captioned the post: “Of all the special things in life/ The big ones and small/ A mamas love and rage and tenderness/ Is the most special of them all.”

Kylie commented on the post: “🤍🤍”, while her sister Khloe Kardashian wrote: “🥺🥺🥺🤍🤍🤍.”

Fans also took to the comment section to beg the former couple to get back together, with one writing: “can u get back together.”

A second fan penned: “Trylie is back 😩🔥🖤”, with another writing: “I hope they will get back together.”

The news comes after Kylie flew to Miami to celebrate Travis’ birthday last weekend.

An insider recently told E! News that the former couple are “still madly in love” with each other, but they’re still spending time apart.

The source said: “You can tell every time they are together that there is a lot of love there. Both of their faces light up when they are together and both seem very happy.”

“Kylie and Travis spend a lot of time together with Stormi as a family and aren’t ruling out getting back together. They aren’t putting pressure on the relationship right now.”

The insider also noted that neither Kylie nor Travis are seeing other people “at this moment.”

