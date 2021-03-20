Fans beg Britney Spears to release new music – after she shares video of her ‘real singing voice’

The pop singer hasn't appeared on stage since 2018

Fans beg Britney Spears to release new music – after she shares...

Fans are begging Britney Spears to release new music, after she shared a video of her “real singing voice”.

The 39-year-old hasn’t dropped any new songs since she released her ninth studio album, Glory, in 2016.

Taking to Instagram on Friday night, Britney shared an old video of her performing, showing off her natural vocals.

She captioned the post: “Geez … My mom sent this to me and reminded me that I can sing!!!!”

“She said ‘You never sing anymore … you need to again!!!!’ I’ve actually never watched this performance … it’s definitely from a while ago!!!!”

“It’s from one of the first trips I took alone … mostly I just remember saying ‘WOW Singapore’!!!!!” she added.

Reacting to Britney’s post, one fan commented: “Please sing again ❤️.”

Another wrote: “Yeeess!!! Sing Britney!! You have a beautiful voice.”

A third fan commented: “You have no idea how much we miss you. We miss your voice and cant wait to hear it again ❤️.”

The mother-of-two hasn’t appeared on stage since 2018, before she cancelled her planned residency at the Park MGM resort in Las Vegas.

While fans are begging Britney to get back on stage, the singer has refused to perform again as long as her father controls her estate.

Over the past year, the 39-year-old has been fighting to have her father Jamie Spears removed as her conservator in court.

Back in November, Britney’s attorney Samuel Ingham filed to have her father removed, but their request was denied.

Instead, a judge named wealth management firm the Bessemer Trust as co-conservator of her estate, alongside her father.

Britney was placed under a conservatorship after she suffered an alleged breakdown back in 2008.

A conservatorship is granted to those who are incapable of making decisions, such as people with mental disabilities.

The arrangement put her estate, financial assets, and some personal assets under the control of her father Jamie, and lawyer Andrew Wallet – who has since resigned from the role.

The singer’s conservatorship has been under review since 2019, after she accused her father of forcing her to enter a mental health facility.

In May 2019, Britney appeared in court alongside her parents to speak to a judge who oversees her conservatorship.

Britney’s father Jamie had been in charge of his daughter’s assets since the conservatorship was established, however the agreement doesn’t give him the power to put her into a facility without her consent.

At the time, Britney demanded more freedom, and told a judge that her father made her check into a Los Angeles unit for 30 days on April 3, 2019 – after she stopped taking her doctor-prescribed medication.

After hearing Britney speak in court, the judge ordered an 730 expert evaluation, a process usually used to determine the mental health and competence of a parent in a divorce case.