Fans are rooting for Liberty Poole to date another Islander after sharing cosy snap from her birthday

We totally ship this...

Kendra Becker | Editor
Love Island fans are rooting for Liberty Poole to date Brad McClelland, after she shared a cosy snap of them at her birthday party.

Fans think the 22-year-old should pursue a romance with the Geordie hunk, following her brutal split from Jake Cornish on the ITV2 dating show.

The newly single reality star set tongues wagging when she shared a sweet snap of her and Brad at her birthday bash in London, which took place on Monday night.

She captioned the post: “Thanks to everyone for making my 22nd the best birthday ever! all love always 💓.”

In the comment section, fans were quick to point out how good Liberty and Brad look together.

One fan wrote: “Lib and Brad would make a good couple 😍.”

Another commented: “Lib and Brad look good together js 😍.”

A third follower wrote: “You and Brad look well cute 😍 feeling good vibs ❤️.”

Fuelling the new romance rumours, Brad shared the same photo on his Instagram feed, alongside the caption: “Celebrating @libertypoolex Birthday. Views upon views.”

Once again, fans inundated Brad’s comment section with comments about him and Liberty.

One fan commented: “Defo should’ve coupled up, you guys! 😍.”

Another simply wrote: “Ok but i ship this.”

 

Brad was coupled up with Lucinda Strafford on this year’s series of Love Island, and the pair were spotted on a few dates after the show.

However, Lucinda confessed their romance had fizzled on the reunion show, which aired over the weekend.

Liberty celebrated her 22nd birthday with a host of Love Island stars on Monday night, but her ex Jake Cornish was noticeably absent from the celebrations.

Kendra Becker | Editor

