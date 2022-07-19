Fans are rooting for Jacques O’Neill to date THIS ex Love Island star – after his split from Paige Thorne

Fans are rooting for Jacques O’Neill to date ex Love Island star Antigoni Buxton, after his split from Paige Thorne.

The rugby player quit the dating show last week, after his paramedic beau grew close to bombshell Adam Collard.

The 23-year-old later admitted that signing up for the show was “the worst decision” of his life, and said he worried “things could go horribly wrong” if he did not leave the villa.

Jacques is now back home in the UK, and he reunited with dumped Islander Antigoni for a breakfast with their mums on Monday.

He took to his Instagram Stories to share a sweet snap with the blonde bombshell, and captioned the post: “@antigoni bestie”, followed by a red heart emoji.

The rugby player also shared a snap of him and Antigoni posing beside their mums, and wrote: “Some breakfast crew.”

Taking to Twitter to react to the snaps, one fan wrote: “I hope Jacques and Antigoni become a thing.”

Another tweeted: “Jacques and Antigoni could generally be it.”

A third penned: “jacques, antigoni & both their mums going out for lunch is something i never expected but it’s kinda cute.”

