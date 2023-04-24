Ad
Fans are predicting THIS star will win I’m A Celebrity… South Africa

©ITV Plc
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Fans are predicting Shaun Ryder will win I’m A Celebrity… South Africa.

The series, which was filmed at the end of last year, kicked off on ITV and Virgin Media One on Monday night.

The first episode saw nine popular contestants who previously appeared on Australian version of the show return to the jungle.

The line-up includes boxing champion Amir Khan, Diversity dancer & DJ Jordan Banjo, former Coronation Street Star Helen Flanagan, and TV presenter Carol Vorderman.

Olympic athlete Fatima Whitbread, former Royal butler Paul Burrell, ex-England cricketer Phil Tufnell, supermodel Janice Dickinson and music legend Shaun Ryder complete the starting line-up.

Viewers have been loving seeing Shaun back on their screens, and many are predicting he will be crowned the series.

Check out what they’re saying below:

