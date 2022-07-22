Fans are LOVING this Love Island couple after tonight’s episode

Love Island fans are loving Danica Taylor and Jamie Allen’s romance after tonight’s episode.

The professional footballer entered the villa as a bombshell alongside Lacey Edwards, Nathalia Campos and Reece Ford on Wednesday.

He immediately set his sights on Danica, and the couple have been on a date, and shared three kisses since.

The boys took part in the steamy challenge “You’ve Got Male,” which saw both Jamie and Reece choose the 21-year-old as their special delivery.

However, fans pointed out that Danica seemed far more into Jamie than Reece during their beach hut interviews after the challenge.

One Twitter user wrote, “danica and jamie look so good together actually,” while another tweeted, “Danica and reece don’t cut it for me , jamie and danica >>>.”

A third simply wrote, “Jamie & Danica are cute.”

now this guy does like Danica. — ` (@dolidomination) July 22, 2022

My ship .. Jamie & Danica 🥰🥰#LoveIsland — ebsss ✨🦋 (@_ebunoluwaA) July 22, 2022

Oh…. The way Jamie looks at Danica #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/RQO1KoZyZ9 — Jø | Renaissance (@exosbiitch) July 22, 2022

see how danica is laughing w jamie compared to reece 😭 #loveisland — mgbeke otu (@bbygowch) July 22, 2022

danica gotta pick jamie.. that chemistry is there fr — titi 🌱 (@titixb) July 22, 2022

can we agree to vote for danica and jamie to win 😟😟😟😟😟 #loveisland — des 🪐 (@dezzobaby) July 22, 2022

danica and jaime look really good together woah — ً (@santanaIuvr) July 22, 2022

Love Island continues on Sunday night at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

