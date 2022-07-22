Ad
HomeReality TV

Latest Posts

Fans are LOVING this Love Island couple after tonight’s episode

From Lifted Entertainment
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan

Love Island fans are loving Danica Taylor and Jamie Allen’s romance after tonight’s episode.

The professional footballer entered the villa as a bombshell alongside Lacey Edwards, Nathalia Campos and Reece Ford on Wednesday.

He immediately set his sights on Danica, and the couple have been on a date, and shared three kisses since.

From Lifted Entertainment

The boys took part in the steamy challenge “You’ve Got Male,” which saw both Jamie and Reece choose the 21-year-old as their special delivery.

However, fans pointed out that Danica seemed far more into Jamie than Reece during their beach hut interviews after the challenge.

One Twitter user wrote, “danica and jamie look so good together actually,” while another tweeted, “Danica and reece don’t cut it for me , jamie and danica >>>.”

A third simply wrote, “Jamie & Danica are cute.”

Love Island continues on Sunday night at 9pm on Virgin Media Two. 

Couple up this summer with NOW, the home of brilliant entertainment!

NOW is the official sponsor of Love Island 2022 on Virgin Media Two.

Ad
Emma Costigan

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

@goss.ie
106.9k Followers
Follow

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

@goss.ie
106.9k Followers
Follow

Contact us