Fans are going crazy over this viral video of Harry Styles and Lewis Capaldi at the BRIT Awards

Fans are going crazy over a viral video of Harry Styles and Lewis Capaldi at the BRIT Awards on Saturday night.

After winning one of his four BRITs of the night, the former One Direction star bumped into the Scottish singer on his way back to his seat.

In a video posted on social media, Lewis can be seen grabbing Harry’s face and kissing him on the lips, before pulling him in for a long hug.

Both stars performed at the star-studded event, which was hosted by Mo Gilligan.

Harry opened the show with an incredible performance of his hit song As It Was, while Lewis sang a stunning rendition of his popular single Forget Me.

On the night, Harry took home awards for Album of the Year for Harry’s House; Song of the Year for As It Was; Best Pop/R&B Act; as well as Artist Of The Year.

While accepting the gong for Artist of the Year, the singer appeared to address the online criticism he received after the Grammys when he said “people like me” don’t win awards.

He also thanked his former One Direction bandmates, which was met by huge cheers from the crowd.

In his acceptance speech, Harry said: “I want to thank my family for being the most supportive, understand family I could have ever asked for. I want to thank my mum for singing me up for X Factor, I wouldn’t be here without you.”

“I want to thank Niall [Horan], Louis [Tomlinson], Liam [Payne] and Zayn [Malik] because I wouldn’t be here without you either.”

“I’m aware of my privilege up here tonight so this award is for Reyna, Charli (XCX), Florence [Welch], Mabel and Becky [Hill],” he added.

