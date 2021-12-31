Fans are convinced Tommy Fury is set to propose to Molly-Mae Hague in NYC

Fans are convinced Tommy Fury will propose to Molly-Mae Hague tonight in New York City.

The professional boxer whisked his girlfriend off on a last minute trip to the Big Apple on Thursday, sparking speculation he’ll finally pop the question on New Year’s Eve.

Fans are so sure the pair will get engaged tonight that Molly’s name has started trending on Twitter.

have a strong feeling that Tommy is gonna propose to Molly Mae in New York — abi dickson (@abidickson01) December 30, 2021

Fully convinced Tommy Fury is going to propose to Molly Mae on New Years Eve in New York, I’m way too invested in this he can’t let the team down now 😭😂 — Jo💚 (@joannedunne_x) December 30, 2021

Manifesting a Molly Mae engagement in New York x — carly✨ (@carly_beech) December 30, 2021

Couldn’t sleep last night at all with all the worry about whether Molly mae was going to be getting engaged tonight or not — Jordan (@Jorddav1) December 31, 2021

Me stalking Molly mae and Tommy fury’s instagrams the next few days waiting for the New York engagement pics pic.twitter.com/zF6HJWNmOu — lauren (@laucolcombe) December 30, 2021

A third person pointed out that Molly got a fresh set of nails right before their trip, and her BFF Maura Higgins left a cryptic comment underneath a photo of them in the airport.

Their engagement wouldn’t be a huge surprise, as in October the 22-year-old said she wanted a ring from Tommy “soon”.

Fresh set of nails & Maura commenting 🤭 Tommy’s 10% gonna propose to molly mae Ahhh pic.twitter.com/cniPDmBHWd — Niall (Taylor’s Version)  (@sadtwinkera) December 31, 2021

Tommy surprised Molly with a trip to NY following a tough few months for the couple.

Back in October, the pair were forced to move apartment after thieves stole £800k worth of designer goods and jewellery from their Manchester flat.

Since the robbery, Molly has been struggling with her mental health, and has hired 24/7 close protection security.

