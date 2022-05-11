Fans are convinced they’ve worked out the name of Kylie Jenner’s son.

The 24-year-old welcomed her second child with her boyfriend Travis Scott on February 2 – a baby boy who they originally named Wolf.

Kylie later revealed that she was changing her son’s name, writing on her IG Stories: “FYI our son’s name isn’t Wolf anymore. We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.”

Fans now think the reality star secretly revealed her son’s new name in a Mother’s Day Instagram post.

The sweet video featured footage from Kylie’s pregnancy, clips of her with her daughter Stormi, and a clip of her stroking her 3-month-old’s hand.

She captioned the post: “Every day should be Mother’s Day. Thank you God for my two beautiful blessings.”

The lullaby track To Our Daughter, which is performed by My Best Friend Jacob, played in the background of the video.

Fans think the song was Kylie’s subtle way of revealing her son’s name is Jacob.

Taking to the comment section, one fan wrote: “Could the baby’s name be Jacob?”

Another commented: “Kylie’s baby is named Jacob and I’m 99.9% sure of this”, while a third wrote: “Kids called Jacob.”