Fans are convinced they’ve worked out Rihanna’s due date after spotting ‘clue’

Fans are convinced they’ve worked out Rihanna’s due date.

The singer, who is expecting her first child with her rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky, was recently spotted out wearing a charm bracelet worth £41,555.37.

The bracelet, which is worth a whopping £41,555, features a major clue the couple’s child will be born this month.

One of the charms on the bracelet is an emerald, which is the birthstone for May.

Rihanna’s birthday was in March, while A$AP’s was born in October, so the charm could be referencing their unborn child’s birth month.

A$AP got the bracelet for Rihanna for her 34th birthday, and other charms on it include tulips to represent new life, a mermaid to represent fertility and a compass to signify luck.

Ahead of the arrival of her first child, Rihanna skipped the 2022 Met Gala in New York on Monday, but she was still honoured at the star-studded event.

A marble statue of the mum-to-be posing naked was unveiled inside the exhibition.

Sharing a video of the statue on Instagram, Rihanna wrote: “shut down the met in marble! what’s more gilded than that? Lol! Thank you @metmuseum and @voguemagazine for this historic tribute! y’all bad for this one!”