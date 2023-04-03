Fans are convinced they’ve finally worked out the name of Khloe Kardashian’s son.

The Good American founder and her ex Tristan Thompson welcomed their second child together via surrogate last summer – a baby boy whose name they have not yet announced.

Over the weekend, the reality star hosted a lavish Octonauts-themed party for her daughter True ahead of her 5th birthday, and some fans think she dropped a clue about her son’s name at the event.

As well as having dessert, snow cone and candyfloss stands at the party, Khloe organised a backpack display wall by Stoney Clover Lane.

The pastel coloured backpacks were personalised with the names of the party’s guest – including birthday girl True, her friends Dove, Christian and Ace, and cousins Reign, Mason, Penelope and Aire.

The display wall also featured a blue backpack with the name ‘River’ on it, and fans think this could be her son’s name.

It is unclear from Khloe’s social media posts if her ex Tristan, who recently bought a home just three doors down from her, was at the party.

Khloe and Tristan started dating in 2016, but their relationship hit the rocks when the NBA star was accused of cheating – just days before Khloe gave birth to their daughter True in April 2018.

The reality star controversially decided to stand by Tristan, but less than one year later, he was caught kissing family friend Jordyn Woods at a house party in February 2019.

Khloe dumped the basketball player for good, but she decided to give their relationship another chance in 2020 – after they grew close during lockdown.

Months later, the couple split again in June 2021 after Tristan was accused of cheating with Instagram model Sydney Chase, but the pair reconciled towards the end of the year.

Just weeks later, it was revealed that Tristan fathered a child with personal trainer Maralee Nichols, which put an end to his relationship with Khloe once and for all.

Just days before the paternity scandal came to light, Khloe and Tristan completed the final step in their vitro fertilization process with an embryo transfer, and their surrogate became pregnant with their second child.

The couple welcomed their baby boy last summer.