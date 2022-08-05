Fans are convinced they’ve FINALLY worked out Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s son’s name.

The reality star and the rapper welcomed their second child together back in February, and initially called him ‘Wolf’.

The couple later announced they were changing their son’s name because they didn’t think it suited him.

Kylie recently revealed she and Travis were “in the process” of legally changing their six-month-old’s name.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder told USA Today: “It just wouldn’t feel right to share anything when we don’t have an official name.”

However, fans think they’ve worked out the baby’s name, and that it has a connection to the couple’s daughter Stormi.

One fan tweeted: “lowkey kinda cute if kylie named her baby knight cuz it’s would be stormi and knight like stormy night.”

Another wrote: “i think kylie and travis son name is knight i’m crying so it’s like stormi knight.”

The speculation was further fueled after an Instagram account that claimed to be that of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s son Mason shared a photo of a baby boy and wrote: “Knight Jacques Webster.”

Mason Disick, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s eldest son, has allegedly come back on Instagram and revealed the new name of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s baby: Knight Jacques Webster pic.twitter.com/7U1NQcGD3i — ۟ (@asparkleoftruth) April 16, 2022

However, Kourtney recently shut down claims Mason is on social media.

She tweeted: “Hello everyone, hope it is a beautiful Thursday. After months and months of thinking you would all know that is NOT Mason on these fake accounts, some of you don’t.”

“So I will spell it out clearly: that is NOT Mason on these fake social media accounts talking about our family. To any and all ‘news’ outlets who use that false account as a source, you know better. Stop using it for the benefit of your slow news day please and thank you.”

“And to the person relentlessly pretending to be Mason, ultra ultra ultra creepy,” the Poosh founder added.

Hello everyone, hope it is a beautiful Thursday. After months and months of thinking you would all know that is NOT Mason on these fake accounts, some of you don’t. So I will spell it out clearly : that is NOT Mason on these fake social media accounts talking about our family. — Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) July 21, 2022