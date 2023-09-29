Fans are convinced they’ve figured out the secret to Kylie Jenner’s curves at Paris Fashion Week.

The 26-year-old stunned in a sparkly skintight nude dress for the Schiaparelli fashion show on Thursday, showing off her envious figure.

However, fans are convinced the reality star is wearing a special undergarment to enhance her curves.

In videos shared on social media, people have pointed out a faint indentation in Kylie’s hips under her dress, leading fans to believe she’s wearing hip pads.

One social media user commented: “OOPS! Girl, your hip pads are showin’! I’m cringing hard.”

Another wrote: “Pays tons of money to perfect her body but still wears padding to make her hips look massive.”

However, other fans argued the indentation was caused by her dress’ built-in corset cutting into her hips.

Kylie has been wowing fashion fans with her looks at Paris Fashion Week over the past few days.

The 26-year-old jetted to the French capital without her boyfriend Timothée Chalamet.

The couple confirmed their romance earlier this month, but are yet to make their relationship Instagram official.

The pair were spotted looking very loved up at the U.S. Open in early September, and were filmed with their arms around each other.

Two days prior, the pair attended a star-studded dinner celebrating French designer Haider Ackermann’s first beauty collaboration with Augustinus Bader.

Designer Gaia Repossi shared a video of the couple at the candlelit meal on Friday evening, which attracted a host of famous faces.

Kylie and Timothée were first seen hanging out at Jean Paul Gaultier’s fashion show back in January.

The pair were later spotted out for dinner with Kylie’s sister Kendall and her new beau Bad Bunny, and sparked romance rumours when they were spotted on a “secret date” outside Tito’s Tacos in LA back in April.

In a video obtained by TMZ last week, the couple finally confirmed their relationship as they were spotted kissing and embracing at Beyoncé’s concert in Los Angeles.

According to reports, Kylie’s ex Travis Scott was also at the gig.

Kylie’s romance with Timothée came after her split from her on-off beau Travis at the end of last year.

Their breakup was confirmed by Us Weekly in January, after fans noticed the pair spent Christmas and New Year’s Eve apart.

Kylie and Travis first started dating in 2017, after meeting at Coachella.

The former couple share two children – a five-year-old daughter named Stormi, and a one-year-old son named Aire.

Meanwhile, Timothée’s last public relationship was with Lily-Rose Depp.

The actor dated Lily-Rose, the daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis, for almost a year – after they met on the set of Netflix movie The King in June 2018.

Timothée played King Henry V in the movie, and Lily-Rose played his wife Catherine.