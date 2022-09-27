Fans are convinced they’ve figured out the gender of Molly-Mae Hague’s baby.

The 23-year-old announced she was expecting her first child with her boyfriend Tommy Fury on Sunday.

The couple met on Love Island 2019, and came runners-up behind Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea.

TikTok user Jazmine took to Instagram on Monday to theorise that Molly-Mae and Tommy’s baby is a girl.

She shared a snap of the 23-year-old shopping in Tesco, which had been posted to her beau’s Instagram story.

Jazmine pointed out that the couple had something pink in their shopping trolley, which looked like a baby toy.

Other fans took to the comments section to agree with Jazmine’s theory.

One user wrote: “That’s definitely a Beatrix Potter pink rattle!,” while another said: “my daughter had this rattle when she was a baby! x.”

A third chimed in: “her bump looks like a girl bump too.”

However, others disagreed, as one said: “I feel like they wouldn’t be this obvious,” and another commented: “she literally could have been buying it for family/friends, you can’t just assume it’s for them.”

On Sunday, Molly-Mae shared the exciting news that she was expecting her first child via Instagram, posting a sweet video of Tommy kissing her baby bump.

She captioned the post: “’I can’t wait for the adventures that we haven’t even dreamed of yet’ 👼🏼”

Back in May, Tommy admitted he “couldn’t wait” to start a family with his influencer girlfriend.

He told The Sun: “I want four kids but it’s Molly’s body and she’s the one who has to go through it – but I’ll be there with her every step of the way.”

“I’m a big family man and come from a big family too and it’s something we talk about a lot. I don’t think it’s in the far too distant future…”

“We’re so young but we’ve been living together for three years now – we shared a bed the night we met and then every day after that for months so it’s like we’ve been together six years.”

Last month, the boxer teased his plans to propose to Molly-Mae “very soon”.

During an Instagram Q&A, a fan asked Tommy: “When is Molly getting that ring… I think it’s time.”

“It was probably time about six months ago but it’s coming very soon,” the reality star replied.