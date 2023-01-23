Fans are convinced they know which contestants will be dumped from Love Island next.

At the end of Monday night’s episode, viewers were told to vote for their favourite girl and boy in the villa to save them from being sent home.

New bombshells Aaron and Jessie are exempt from the vote as they only joined the show on Sunday.

The Islanders who receive the fewest votes from the public are at risk of being dumped from the villa.

Fans think Anna May and Haris are both at risk of going home due to their lack of screen time on the show so far.

One viewer tweeted: “Goodbye to Anna May and Haris.”

Another wrote: “I get the feeling that Haris and Anna-May will be going home soon or they’ll try to couple up just as friends to survive but will go home shortly after.”

Goodbye to Anna May and Haris #loveIsland — lala monet (@lalaspeaks_xo) January 23, 2023

Haris and Anna May might as well leave together. They literally get zero screen time #loveisland — 🦋 (@jvdesvocals) January 23, 2023

Anna mae and Haris OUT #LoveIsland — ❤️ (@namelessfeelsx1) January 23, 2023

Anna may is going home #Loveisland — lil scorpio ♏️ (@moniqueleecyrus) January 23, 2023

anna may and haris after deciding they’ll be invisible all season #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/uEWIwdZLPj — luke (@fansvfavourites) January 23, 2023

Love Island continues tomorrow night at 9pm on ITV and Virgin Media Two.

Make SHEIN your type on paper this winter.

Fashion site SHEIN is our official partner for our reality TV content this winter season. Use code GOSSLI15 for 15% off your next order.

SHEIN, a leading global online retailer, is renowned for its on-trend fashion with an aim to make the beauty of fashion fun and accessible to everyone.