The singer has been noticeably absent on social media

Fans are convinced Stacey Solomon is competing on The Masked Singer UK

Fans are convinced Stacey Soloman is behind the Sausage costume on The Masked Singer UK.

The wacky reality show follows a group of masked celebrities, as they battle it out on stage with their singing talents.

At the end of each episode, one celebrity’s identity is revealed as they are unmasked on stage in a wild guessing game, with many viewers convinced Stacey is competing on the popular show.

The 31-year-old is no stranger to singing competitions, after rising to fame following her 2009 appearance on The X Factor.

The mother-of-three has also been noticeably absent from social media in recent weeks, causing her 4million Instagram followers to speculate.

The mystery singer has given many clues that led viewers to believe Stacey is behind the mask, including references to her native Essex.

The Sausage has also made reference to a famous Louis Walsh quote from his X Factor judging days, saying: “Someone once said I look like a popstar, I sound like a popstar and I am a popstar.”

SURELY sausage is Stacey Solomon that laugh is so recognisable #MaskedSingerUK — soph ✨ (@sophdoeslife) January 23, 2021

#TheMaskedSingerUK sausage is DEFINITELY Stacey Solomon !!!!! 1000000% 😍 — Naomi🧸 (@naomidonohue) January 23, 2021

still think sausage is stacey solomon the clues just match that — emily (@caIIumhlghway) January 23, 2021

First week I thought Sausage was Alesha Dixon, then I was convinced they were Sheridan Smith, now I'm almost certain that they're Stacey Solomon! #Maskedsingeruk — Abbie (@xAbbieCx) January 23, 2021

Sausage I am going for Stacey Solomon #MaskedSingerUK — Persephone Wrestler (@Persephone_UK) January 23, 2021

Sausage = Stacey Solomon — B I L L Y 🌈 (@BillyCullum) January 23, 2021

Sausage I think is Stacey Solomon or Sheridan smith! #TheMaskedSingerUK — Davina Devine (@DavinaDevine) January 23, 2021