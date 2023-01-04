Fans are convinced Stacey Solomon accidentally revealed the sex of her baby in new video

Fans are convinced Stacey Solomon accidentally revealed the sex of her baby in a new video.

The Loose Women panelist is currently expecting her fifth child, which will be her third baby with her husband Joe Swash.

The 33-year-old took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday to share a snap of her latest baby scan and in a video, she appeared to give away that she is expecting another boy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stacey Solomon (@staceysolomon) She told her followers: “Me and Joe are sitting here having a full blown discussion about whose lips the baby has got. Because yesterday we got to go and see baby for the scan and the sonographer lady was so incredible that she got the most amazing picture of its mouth and nose.” “And Joe thinks it’s got his mouth and I think he’s got my mouth. He’s got my lips. I’m going to show you the picture in a second but whose mouth do you think he’s got?” Is @StaceySolomon having a boy because she keeps seeing he about the nose and lips or is that a red herring 🥰🙈 — Michelle Reid 🤍 (@michellermreid) January 4, 2023 Although Stacey only announced her pregnancy last week, she later revealed her due date is just a few weeks away. During an Instagram Q&A on Sunday, the former X Factor star revealed why she kept her pregnancy a “secret” for eight months.

She told fans: “We just found out late, so we didn’t really have to hide it for very long from anyone, because we didn’t know…” “I must have missed periods at the beginning, but I was breastfeeding Rose and when I stopped breastfeeding my periods were a bit all over the place anyway.” “So it didn’t even cross my mind because I just thought they’ll eventually go back to normal, but they never did.” Stacey captioned the post: “We really wanted it to ourselves for the beginning bit, but we missed the beginning bit if that makes sense. We didn’t have to keep it a secret for 8 months because we didn’t know for 8 months.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stacey Solomon (@staceysolomon)

“My periods were irregular from breastfeeding, we were planning a wedding then getting married, and then just crazy life and it honestly didn’t register.”

The mother-of-four then clarified that she wasn’t actually eight months pregnant when they found out she was expecting.

In another video, Stacey laughed: “I must not be saying it right but we didn’t just find out three days ago!”

“We found out, then wanted that first few months you usually would wait to have it to ourselves, and now here we are.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stacey Solomon (@staceysolomon)

Stacey and Joe tied the knot at their Essex home of Pickle Cottage back in July, which means Stacey was pregnant on her wedding day.

The couple already share two children – a son named Rex, and a daughter named Rose.

Rex was born on May 23, 2019, and Rose was born on Stacey’s 32nd birthday on October 4th last year.

Stacey is also mum to Leighton and Zachary from previous relationships, while Joe shares 13-year-old son Harry with his ex Emma Sophocleous.