Fans are convinced Rihanna is expecting twins, after her recent $3k shopping spree.

The singer, who is expecting her first child with her rapper beau A$AP Rocky, was spotted shopping for baby clothes at Los Angeles baby boutique Kitson Kids.

A source told The Sun: “She spent $3,000, and bought both baby girl and boy clothes!”

Rihanna goes shopping for baby clothes at Kitson, Los Angeles (March 20) pic.twitter.com/qsOTvqoi8U — Rihanna Gallery (@GalerieRihanna) March 21, 2022

The Diamonds singer was also recently spotted picking out baby clothes at Target, where she picked out a tiny orange ruffle dress, tiny socks and onesies.

However, Rihanna was also spotted shopping for baby boy clothes, and fans are convinced she is expecting twins.

One fan tweeted: “of course Rihanna having TWINS”, and another wrote: “Y’all going crazy over the fact y’all think Rihanna is having a girl, wait til y’all figure out she’s having twins y’all really gonna lose y’all s***.”

Rihanna shopping at Target for baby clothes, seemingly including a dress. pic.twitter.com/OsISBSUbm2 — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 18, 2022

It comes after model Gigi Hadid apologised to fans after accidentally starting a rumour Rihanna is expecting twins. Commenting under photos of Rihanna’s baby bump, Gigi wrote: “😭three angels 💘.” One fan responded to the comment: “@gigihadid does this mean she is having twins ❤️❤️❤️🙌👏😍”, while a second wrote: “Twins???” Several days later, Gigi realised the misunderstanding and replied to the comment: “I just caught word of this commotion ^ 😅I meant rih / rocky / baby lol.”