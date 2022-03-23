Fans are convinced Rihanna is expecting twins, after her recent $3k shopping spree.
The singer, who is expecting her first child with her rapper beau A$AP Rocky, was spotted shopping for baby clothes at Los Angeles baby boutique Kitson Kids.
A source told The Sun: “She spent $3,000, and bought both baby girl and boy clothes!”
Rihanna goes shopping for baby clothes at Kitson, Los Angeles (March 20) pic.twitter.com/qsOTvqoi8U
— Rihanna Gallery (@GalerieRihanna) March 21, 2022
The Diamonds singer was also recently spotted picking out baby clothes at Target, where she picked out a tiny orange ruffle dress, tiny socks and onesies.
However, Rihanna was also spotted shopping for baby boy clothes, and fans are convinced she is expecting twins.
One fan tweeted: “of course Rihanna having TWINS”, and another wrote: “Y’all going crazy over the fact y’all think Rihanna is having a girl, wait til y’all figure out she’s having twins y’all really gonna lose y’all s***.”
Rihanna shopping at Target for baby clothes, seemingly including a dress. pic.twitter.com/OsISBSUbm2
— Pop Base (@PopBase) March 18, 2022
It comes after model Gigi Hadid apologised to fans after accidentally starting a rumour Rihanna is expecting twins.
Commenting under photos of Rihanna’s baby bump, Gigi wrote: “😭three angels 💘.”
One fan responded to the comment: “@gigihadid does this mean she is having twins ❤️❤️❤️🙌👏😍”, while a second wrote: “Twins???”
Several days later, Gigi realised the misunderstanding and replied to the comment: “I just caught word of this commotion ^ 😅I meant rih / rocky / baby lol.”