Fans are convinced Rihanna has dropped a hint about her baby’s name.

The songstress welcomed a baby boy with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky on May 13, but the couple are yet to reveal their child’s moniker.

However, Rihanna may have hinted at their baby’s name over the weekend, when she was spotted at a Hollywood recording studio on Saturday.

Rihanna heads to a recording studio, Hollywood (Oct. 8) pic.twitter.com/5dtqM3Qpb5 — Rihanna Gallery (@GalerieRihanna) October 9, 2022

Dressed in a vintage Clench football jersey, the 34-year-old was pictured wearing a long silver necklace with a sparkling “D” pendant.

Fans are now convinced their baby’s name begins with ‘D’.

After spotting the photo of RiRi on Twitter, one fan tweeted: “Wonder what the D on her chain is for??? Baby name????”

Rihanna is currently preparing to headline the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show in Arizona on February 12, 2023.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

Rihanna previously turned down an offer to headline the Super Bowl in 2019, because of the NFL’s treatment of footballer Colin Kaepernick.

The quarterback began peacefully protesting for racial justice by kneeling during the National Anthem at games in 2016.

He left the San Francisco 49ers in 2017, and later won a case against the NFL for ostracising him from playing in retaliation to his activism.

Rihanna told Vogue: “I couldn’t dare do that. For what? Who gains from that? Not my people. I just couldn’t be a sellout. I couldn’t be an enabler.”

“There’s things within that organization that I do not agree with at all, and I was not about to go and be of service to them in any way.”

Rihanna and A$AP, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, were first linked in 2020.

The couple finally confirmed their romance last May, with A$AP gushing about his girlfriend in an interview with GQ magazine.

He said at the time: “The love of my life. My lady. [Relationships are] so much better when you got the One. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She’s the One.”

The 34-year-old confirmed she was expecting her first child with the rapper in February, by debuting her baby bump while out for a walk in New York City.